A woman from KwaZulu-Natal took to TikTok with tears in her eyes to talk about her toxic baby daddy

She posed a question to the online users, asking them when is the issue of baby fathers being a problem when it comes to co-parenting going to be addressed

The online community reacted to her video, with many feeling her pain and encouraging her to remain strong

A woman cried about her toxic baby daddy. Images: @nollybhungane/ TikTok, @nollybhungane/ Instagram

A KwaZulu-Natal woman took to her TikTok account and asked people when are they going to discuss the toxicity of baby daddies in co-parenting.

In a video she uploaded, @nollybhungane had tears rolling down her cheeks. The woman was clearly hurt. According to her caption, her baby's father is making her life miserable.

" Each and every time u tryna find happiness and fix ur life, they come and ruin ur life they always remind u that you don't provide a lot for your baby because they have a better job than yours 7."

Woman complains about toxic baby daddy

Watch the sad TikTok video below:

TikTokkers felt sympathy for the woman

The video garnered over 20k likes, with many online users feeling sorry for and some encouraging her to be strong and not let her baby daddy ruin her mood and future.

@Carol Simelane commented:

"I’m glad I’m not co-parenting with anyone, I raised my kids alone, don’t need any busted to disturb my peace."

@Thembe Mazibuko talked about his baby mama:

"I'm on co-parenting and my baby mama is way beyond toxic."

@mosanamatsimela shared:

"I have cut mine completely off. My son needs a happy mom. They will meet when the time is right."

@user880804584 advised:

"The best thing you can do is to treat him like he doesn't exist and pray for peace while at it. trust me, that's how I manage."

@user496949270905 can relate:

"What a coincidence seeing your video while I'm going through it right now."

@MissUnderstood comforted her:

"Don’t cry, mama I have resorted to no longer talking to him anymore and gave it all to God, trust me He will provide."

