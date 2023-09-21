Zoe Mthiyane was a guest on Showmax's gripping talk show, Unfollowed , where she lifted the lid on her public relationships

The actress laid it all out on the table when she spoke about her toxic relationship with Lebo M

She also praised Robert Marawa and his family but had a few things to say about the drama surrounding Rapulana Seiphemo

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Zoe Mthiyane hesitantly spoke about her past failed relationships with her prominent baby daddies.

Actress Zoe Mthiyane was a recent guest on the Showmax series ‘Unfollowed’, and she touched on her public relationships. Image: @zoe_mthiyane

Source: Instagram

Zoe spills tea on her relationships

The former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane, was on the hot seat with journalist Thembekile Mrototo. He hosts the gripping Showmax talk show Unfollowed, where guests who have been cancelled on social media bare it all.

Zoe was his recent guest as she, too, had her name dragged through the mud in the media and eventually online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She lifted the lid on her relationships with her prominent baby daddies, The Lion King composer, Lebohang Morake, famously known as Lebo M, sports guru Robert Marawa and legendary actor Rapulana Seiphemo on Unfollowed.

Zoe on Lebo M and their toxic relationship

As someone who was sued for R6 million before, Zoe reluctantly spoke about her relationship with Lebo M.

She and the music composer were engaged to be married, and they have a child together. Their engagement came to an abrupt end when he announced that they could not come to some agreement on the legalities of their marriage.

Zoe delved in on their toxicity and how it helped her perfect her craft on screen. She portrayed the character Zitha Langa in the SABC 1 telenovela, who was abusive towards Smanga Moroka. She told Thembekile that she channelled Lebo M for that role.

"I even dipped into my personal experience and channelled him."

After speaking about their online drama, which resulted in her getting slapped with the lawsuit, Zoe said she would get into trouble.

"This interview is going to get me in sh—."

Zoe on the drama between her and Rapulana

The actress was in the same production with her then-partner, Rapulana Seiphemo, who played the iconic character Tau Mogale.

There was a love triangle surrounding their relationship, which later on affected her work. She said although the creator Mfundi Vundla and some of the team members working on the series did what they could to assist her, the love triangle caused drama to ensue.

"I knew I was being sabotaged. I knew they were trying to get me out."

Zoe Mthiyane says Robert Marawa is the best baby daddy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zoe Mthiyane had praised her baby daddy Robert Marawa. She said his family was supportive of her when they were still together.

Zoe, however, had spoken negatively about her ex Rapulana Seiphemo saying he drove her into depression.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News