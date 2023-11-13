People on the internet are surprised because a woman broke up with her second baby daddy and is making extreme demands

The lady who tweeted for advice wants him to take care of both her kids because her first baby daddy is a deadbeat

People are sharing their thoughts and feelings about the situation, trying to understand the woman's decision and the sense of entitlement she feels

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans were stunned by young women's demands for maintenance. Images: Tom Grill

Source: Getty Images

A woman took to Twitter for advice after breaking up with her second child's father.

Lady stuns Mzansi with maintenance demands

Twitter user @TashaZulubabe shared a tweet by this lady who wished to remain anonymous over her pressing issue regarding child support for her kids. In the tweet, she lays it bare about how she hurt the man who took care of her two kids, even though the first child was not biologically his.

She went on to say that she dumped him and went back to the first baby daddy, but when things did not work out there, she went to see if she could get the support back. The woman, who had been receiving support for her child from the second partner, now demands that he take care of both kids.

PAY ATTENTION:

Click here to read the tweet below:

Mzansi was stunned by the TikTok video

This perplexing move has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens expressing astonishment at the lady's unconventional logic. As netizens grapple with the unexpected turn of events, the online community remains divided over the woman's choices.

People have flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Gumm_Zoro shared:

"Yoh this is sad. Baby girl must find a job and support her kids."

@Matema_ commented:

"The court will laugh at her."

@ladyhuneybee shared:

"Karma issa beach, you brought everything on yoursel. The reason he left at first, you thought he will change nogal."

@PostbyPeter said:

"She seems to be in charge in life, you cannot have your cake and eat it. Is she insane?"

@n_phetise advised:

"She can’t have everything. She must be decisive first and foremost."

Woman uses man's phone to send R2 000 child support

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who has been praised for sending R2 000 child support to her partner's baby mama.

The woman said she did not want to be a bad stepmother and wanted to ensure the child was supported correctly. Many netizens commended the woman for her actions while others joked that they wished she could date their baby daddies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News