Londie London's baby daddy and wealthy businessman, Hlubi Nkosi, has spoken out against the deadbeat accusations

Hlubi, who broke up with The Real Housewives of Durban star, was dragged for buying musician Mawhoo a hot ride amid child maintenance drama

His denying the claims made netizens more suspicious, thinking he was better at Londie moving on without him

Hlubi Nkosi has denied skipping any child support for his children with Londie London. Images: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Yoh, one guaranteed drama in Celebville is that of baby mamas and baby daddies.

The hottest tea currently goes to singer Londie London and her businessman baby daddy, Nkosi Hlubi, who has recently bought a Mercedes-Benz for his new girlfriend and musician, Mawhoo.

Hlubi denies skipping child support for his two children with Londie London

Hlubi took to his Instagram live to defend himself against the accusations brought up after buying Mawhoo a car that he is a deadbeat. He responded and said:

"I deposit money for my kids into their mother's account. I have never even missed a single month without paying for my kids, and the money I pay is more than enough. I don't even want to mention it because you would be shocked.

Hlubi also put rumours to bed that he demanded paternity tests from the former The Real Housewives of Durban star:

"These are my children; I love them and will always love them. It is their mother that is not permitting me to see my children. She blocked me. I can't contact them.

"All I do is keep sending money, whether she appreciates that or not. Whether she buys Gucci with it or not, I make sure I deposit money to make sure that my kids are fed."

Netizens accuse Hlubi Nkosi of being bitter

Online spectators think Hlubi buying Mawhoo a car and breaking his maintenance silence to mend his broken heart after Londie recorded her new romantic connection:

@nwaa_nkuna said:

"He's becoming bitter this one."

@G1_3 found it funny:

"Lol now he wants to be in his kids life? Didn't he say aksizo ezakhe lezingane?"

@the_mbalzieee commented:

"I also think uHlubi didn’t appreciate uLondie whilst she was still around manje kunzima ngoba enye inkabi imthathile."

@PGalatians67 said:

"This guy is jealous, He saw Londie being happy with another man, now he starts talking, he’s been quiet all along."

@Obelisk_lira asked:

"Why is he only saying all of this now when Londie is in a new relationship and on holiday plus he denied his kid so something fishy."

@LalaLadyone weighed in:

"Team Londie. Bitter baby daddies are so annoying."

