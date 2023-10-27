Londie London's ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi buys himself a brand new luxury Bentley car

An Instagram user posted a clip of Nkosi entering the car dealership, dancing, and the staff members celebrating with him

Netizens responded to Nkosi buying a new car, and some of them are not entirely happy

Londie London’s ex Hlubi Nkosi, bought a new Bentley. Image: @londie_london, @hlubinkosi

Bathong, Hlubi Nkosi dumps Londie London and turns social media abuzz as he buys himself a brand-new luxury car.

Hlubi Nkosi buys a new Bentley

Social media influencer's ex-lover Hlubi Nkosi has been topping the headlines since Londie London announced their break up.

The baller has been trending following claims that he confiscated his car from Londie London and asked her to move out after their break up. Still, he has made headlines once again as news of buying a new luxury car flooded social media.

An Instagram user, Musa Khawula, posted a video on their timeline that shows Hlubi Nkosi entering the car dealership, dancing and celebrating that he bought a new Bentley. Staff members of the dealership joined in and celebrated with him.

Maphephandaba captioned the video:

"Dangerous Hlubi Nkosi celebrates purchasing a Bentley after putting Londie London through all kinds of hell, and she had moved on with an unknown man. poor Londie."

Netizens respond to Hlubi Nkosi's viral clip

Shortly after Musa Khawula posted the trending video online, social media users decided to share their thoughts on Nkosi buying a new car. Check out some of the comments below:

kia_mbk said:

"All this show to seek Londie’s attention. No grown-*ss man behaves like this. Painful to see black men splurge like this and not invest in generational wealth. We still have a lot to learn. Not yet, Uhuru."

glamupboutiqueza wrote:

"This guy behaves like a teenage boy."

iam_lesedi responded:

"Men will embarrass you! This video is a cringe fest."

mazwide.nxumalo said:

"I'll never have respect for any man who abandons his kids. You can't punish the child's mother because the relationship didn't work out. You can't punish the mother of the child bcoz she moved on. A Man should be a present father and support his kids regardless of what happened between him and the mother."

umasindii said:

"Does he even maintain his children?"

michellepeme responded:

"It’s those poor kids who didn’t get to enjoy their daddy this much that hits home, otherwise nice car."

pheladie said:

"Bentley or not Londie is better without him."

Londie asks people to stop spreading fake news and asks them to leave her kids out of it

Briefly News previously reported that Londie London caught wind of the rumours about her financial situation.

She addressed this online, calling it fake news. The businesswoman asked that her children not be mentioned in sensitive matters.

