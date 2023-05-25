Former RHOD star Londie London has opened up in a podcast interview about her divorce, which landed in the public eye

Londie shared her side of the story while talking with L-Tido on his L-Tido Podcast on YouTube

In the episode, Londie confirmed to the rapper-turned-podcaster that her ex-husband, Hlubi Nkosi, took his car back

Londie confirmed to rapper L-Tido, who is now a podcaster, that her ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi reclaimed his luxury car.

Londie London opened up about how her ex-husband, Hlubi Nkosi, took his car back during an interview with L-Tido on his podcast. Image: @Londie London

Rumours started swirling when it was reported that Hlubi, confiscated his BMW X6 from the reality TV star.

There were terms and conditions that came with the lush car

According to The South African, Hlubi gave Londie the condition that the car had to be used only for the needs of his two children. However, the reality TV star didn't comply and used the car on her own terms.

ZAlebs reported that Londie and Hlubi had an on-and-off relationship and things got worse when Londie was pregnant during lockdown because they moved in together.

ZAlebs added that it was not the first time that Nkosi had confiscated the luxurious car from the former star of The Real Housewives of Durban.

“Okay, yes, there were certain rules he laid in terms of the car situation. Well, obviously we were not together. So, you cannot report your whereabouts to someone you’re no longer dating."

Londie confirmed that she has a strong potential man in her life and they are considering giving each other a chance. However, the description of the future beau did not fit that of the alleged scammer that she is rumoured to be dating.

Londie was met with a messy surprise

The businesswoman said to Thato "L-Tido" Madonsela on L-Tido Podcast that she was at an event when her ex-hubby took his car back.

"That day, I wish I could remember the date, which I don’t. I was at a Remy Martin event… And yes, when I did walk out, the car was not there.” ZAlebs reported.

Netizens love Londie's honesty during the interview.

@nocymaduba6523 said:

"I’m sorry, Londie, I know exactly how you felt. I respect Tido for not showing her up when she’s vulnerable."

@hybridPodgroup wrote:

"Guys, Londie is actually a good woman to the father of her kids regardless! It's sad, but I am proud of her and so proud of L-Tido for his approach to his show."

@katlego5077 added:

"A car gone from the parking lot? Mjolo is a lot guys, yoh. That thing will kill us. Londie is a real one though! Hella funny and I'm really rooting for her."

@phindilejeza6424 commented:

"I love how she’s not afraid to speak and tell her story."

@anelemaphumulo1488 said:

"No, this made me love Londie all over again, I love how comfortable she was. I definitely enjoyed this, love Tido's interviewing skills. Got yourself a new subscriber."

Former RHOD star Londie London reportedly in love with a scammer, Mzansi gobsmacked at photos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londie's love life became a hot topic on social media when Salty Entertainment Juice disclosed her private affairs on Twitter.

In the video, Londie and a man named Mabonga can be seen getting cosy and exchanging kisses while wearing traditional attire.

