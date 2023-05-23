Londie London quickly squashed rumours that the father of her firstborn child is not her ex-fiancé Hlubi Nkosi

A popular blog posted on its Instagram page that Hlubi dumped Londie after discovering that she had lied about the child's paternity

The blog claimed that DNA tests were conducted, but the former star of The Real Housewives of Durban poured cold water on the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Londie London squashed the rumours about the paternity of her children. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London is fighting nasty rumours circulating on social media about the paternity of her son.

Londie reportedly dumped by Hlubi because she cheated

The PopcornRoomSA said Londie's relationship with wealthy businessman Hlubi Nkosi ended because DNA results proved he did not father her firstborn child Uminathi Nkosi.

"The DNA results are out. It is alleged that Londie London’s firstborn child is indeed not Hlubi’s Nkosi son."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The entertainment blog said after the discovery, Hlubi kicked Londie out of their KZN home and took her expensive car.

"A close source has revealed this as the main reason why Londie was sent packing from Hlubi’s mansion. The white BMW that was given to her by the ex-fiancé was also confiscated following rumours of infidelity."

Londie London denies allegations that she lied about her child's paternity

The reality TV star was surprised to see the damning allegations posted on Instagram and challenged the blog to prove it.

"Niyenze nobani leyo DNA? Where is it?"

Londie revealed a few months ago that Hlubi is an irresponsible father who does not care about their two toddlers, reported The Citizen.

See the post below:

SA encourages Londie to sue blog spreading lies

@dinewithrato said:

"You must sue these people spreading rumours. People thrive on creating drama and people's struggles.

@say_yeah_bruh suggested:

"If they are lying, take them to court sibone phela

@segosetuke commented:

"They are crazy no need for diDNa the baby looks exactly like the father. Don't mind these people they will always have something to say."

@katmaswanganyi wrote:

"Keep your head held high Londza.❤️"

@tsoanie_m wrote:

"He's having chest pains now that you are doing well without him and his money."

@tlwanodubai mentioned:

"Ai don’t entertain this anything that involves dragging children annoys me."

@ziegh_ngwane added:

"Bayakudakakelwa both your children look exactly like your ex-fiancé and they have crossed the line."

Former ‘RHOD’ star Londie London reportedly in love with a scammer, Mzansi gobsmacked at videos and photos

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a post online shocked Mzansi with alleged reports that musician and former RHOD star Londie London is dating a scammer.

The page posted a tweet with pictures and video clips of Londie with the alleged criminal, Mabonga. In the footage, Londie and Mabonga can be seen getting cosy and exchanging kisses while wearing traditional attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News