Londie London looks better than ever after breaking up with her husband, Hlubi Nkosi, who allegedly cheated on her

The media personality has since started to focus on her career as she is busy planning the Evolve Festival

Fans of Londie have been enjoying seeing her carefree Instagram posts that show that she's on a journey of healing

Londie London has been in the headlines because of her shaky relationship with Hlubi Nkosi. The musician was cheated on, and she quickly moved out of her home with her ex-husband.

Londie London has been living life to the fullest after separating from her husband Hlubi Nkosi. Image: Instagram/@londie_london_official

Londie has been going from strength to strength since she continues to grow in every way. Fans have been gushing over the reality star, encouraging her that she does not need her ex.

Londie London flourishes after splitting from Hlubi Nkosi

Londie London has been busy on Instagram, showing her fans that she's living the best life. The Real Housewives of Durban cast member is not letting her breakup with her husband ruin her life.

ZAlebs reported that Londie has been busy planning the Evolve Festival, which will feature K.O, Somizi and other big names. Londie posted a picture taking a break from all her hard work, and fans could not get enough.

In another post, Londie showed off her legs in a picture captioned "Legs out Wednesday". Fans gassed her up while others let her know she is better off without her ex Hlubi.

kwanda_makhumalo commented:

"Ave umuhle kodwa sisi wami. Bayakutshela kodwa? [You are so beautiful, did anyone ever tell you?]"

mustb_k commented:

"Dadewethu.[Our sister]"

evah_mathebula commented:

"You don't need him. You'll do better now that your choosing yourself."

thandekamenyuka_mtshali commented:

"Muhlezz"

limbaughmnguni commented:

"Why umuhle kanje[Why are you so beautiful.]"

mahle_0708 commented:

"I love your natural look ngathi uyi2000"

sthah_shuku_ commented:

"Hotness overloads."

