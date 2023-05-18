The Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has stated that Thabo Bester's DNA matched his mother

This comes after Motsoaledi was questioned in parliament by the opposition if Home Affairs was sure about his identity

South Africans are unhappy that the minister had to repeat statements he made to the media in parliament during a budget vote speech

BLOEMFONTEIN - Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi told Members of Parliament on Wednesday, 17 May, that the man arrested alongside disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Tanzania is Thabo Bester.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the man arrested in Tanzania is Thabo Bester. Images: Frikkie Kapp & Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Thabo Bester's DNA matched his mother's

Motsoaledi responded to a question posed by Democratic Alliance MP Adrian Roos during a budget vote, who asked if his department was confident that the man in prison was Bester.

The minister explained that the police conducted DNA tests, and Bester matched his mother by 99%. Motsoaledi also explained that there was no need for the Home Affairs department to run their own DNA tests because the police had already done them.

“Bester's DNA matches that of his mother, who gave birth to him in 1986 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The DNA matches 99%. Why do you want us to repeat it as Home Affairs?” asked Motsoaledi.

The minister also explained that the department only conducts DNA tests in extreme situations, and DNA is not the only method Home Affairs uses to identify a person.

Thabo Bester still doesn't have an ID

EFF MP Vuyani Pambo, who also questioned the minister, and wanted to know why Bester did not have an ID, reports IOL.

Motsoaledi previously told the media that the convicted sex offender and murderer does not have an ID and never had one because his birth was not registered at Home Affairs.

Pambo also asked the minister why Bester was allowed to stay in prison without an ID. Motsoaledi said that he could not explain and that question needed to be directed to the Department of Correctional Services.

South Africans weigh in on Thabo Bester's DNA situation

South Africans took to social media in annoyance at Thabo Bester's issue being discussed in parliament. Many said the minister had already explained the issue and did not need to repeat himself.

Here are some comments:

@mosa_hiking said:

"South Africans oppose for the sake of opposing. It's been clear that this is the right guy, but people seem to want this thug to walk free. He is local and not Pakistani he just has deep roots let's not act like we haven't seen mixed kids with strong genes."

@Lovey_Maseko said:

"Home Affairs is riddled with corruption, and hospitals are known to swap babies. The DNA has to be conducted to eliminate any doubts in this case."

@Kimpin45 said:

"How many times will this question appear? Because the Minister explained this in detail. Unless parliament knows something the rest of us as the public don't know... I ask myself."

@WanjiruR3 said:

"Everything about #ThaboBester is breaking.Aaron was interviewed by all the mainstream media, sit-down interviews, and he was consistent in explaining his birth, hospital records, his mom etc. Now instead of answering pressing budget issues, it is about the same criminal"

@Ciccioline3 said:

"Kore Thabo went big neh? Not even the most pressing and important issues get parliament n budget speech attention."

Thabo Bester’s lawyer questions client identity, sparking ridicule from SA: “The lawyer is just a clown”

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Bester's lawyer attempted to throw a spanner in the works at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court by questioning his client's identity.

While Bester appeared virtually from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela argued that the court wasn't sure it had the right person answering for the prison break matter.

The lawyer claimed that nothing on record verified his client's identity.

