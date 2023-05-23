Babes Wodumo reminded South Africans on social media that she is, without a doubt, naturally beautiful

The singer posted two makeup-free selfies on her Twitter page and looked radiant and youthful

Twitter users were swooning over Babes' cute face in the comments, and some used the opportunity to flirt with her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Babes Wodumo posted pictures on Twitter that showed her bare face. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo is slowly making her social media comeback since the passing of her husband, Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo gets SA's attention with car selfies

The Gqom star was in good spirits and shared two car selfies looking warm in the cold weather.

Fans were happy to see Babes' smiling after the ordeal that she has been through in the last couple of months. They complimented the Wololo hitmaker and asked for new music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People have been worried about Babes's mental health, and seeing her post allayed some people's fears.

See the tweet below:

Babes remembers Mampintsha and pens sweet message on Instagram

It seems things are looking up for Babes because she recently announced that she has regained control of her Instagram account. According to IOL, she has been inactive on the platform for more than a year because her account was hacked. She posted an Insta pic yesterday of her and Mampintsha and claimed the late musician is fighting her battles on the other side, reported TimesLIVE.

Mzansi gushes over Babes Wodumo's makeup-free pictures

@topking03 asked:

"Morning when are we getting new music?"

@Christo02061980 stated:

"Good morning, you look gorgeous."

@SipheleleMshen2 wrote:

"Babes I love you. Ngicabanga ukuzkhokha zonke iznkomo zakin ngokshesha."

@MosheSebopetsa tweeted:

"Those sweet lips. "

@mmutlana_t68347 added:

"She can still get it."

@MrDlaminii wrote:

"Sicela iyingoma ayi iyithombe zakho."

Babes wodumo returns to Instagram with post about Mampintsha still fighting for her, SA celebrates her return

In another story, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has finally regained control of her Instagram page after over a year of not posting. The star shared the news on social media.

Social media users have been sharing concerns about Babes Wodumo's wellbeing but she seems unfazed. The Wololo hitmaker who has gone through a lot over the past few months believes her man still has her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News