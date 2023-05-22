South African Gqom star Babes Wodumo has returned to Instagram after posting her last post a little over a year ago

She marked her return with an adorable picture of her late husband Mampintsha alongside a caption about how he still has her back even after his death

Babes Wodumo's fans and industry friends including DJ Tira and Eva Modika celebrated the star's return to the Gram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Babes Wodumo has finally regained control of her Instagram page after over a year of not posting. The star shared the news on social media.

Babes Wodumo has announced her return to Instagram with a touching post. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo claims Mampintsha still fights for her after regaining control of her Instagram account

Social media users have been sharing concerns about Babes Wodumo's wellbeing but she seems unfazed. The Wololo hitmaker who has gone through a lot over the past few months believes her man still has her back.

Taking to her Instagram page after not posting for more than a year, the mother of one posted a picture of her and Mampintsha during their happy times alongside a caption that left many in their feels. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Talking about a man who fights for me even on the other side We all make plans but God makes the final decision #My Instagram page is back#"

Babes Wodumo's followers celebrate her return to Instagram after her touching post

Social media users love to see Babes Wodumo pick up the pieces after losing her husband Mampintsha last year. According to IOL, the star's fans expressed concern after her appearance at the Metro FM Music Awards.

Reacting to her post about returning to Instagram after more than a year, peeps said their fav should work on releasing more music.

@djtira wrote:

"The Queen is back ."

@evamodika commented:

"Perfect girl. Now get back to work ‍♀️"

@meltzino added:

"Welcome back babes ❤️."

@lindah_majola said:

"Siyakubongela. Welcome back sisi ♥️."

@yayarsa noted:

"Welcome back baby! we missed you here."

@thobilek wrote:

"Ohhhh God is good my love❤️❤️❤️."

Babes Wodumo gets candid on Facebook Live, says she's ready for a white man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo recently took to Facebook Live to interact with her fans and address various aspects of her life, including her love life, new music, and her battle with depression.

The award-winning singer and dancer did not shy away from sharing her thoughts and feelings with her fans, showcasing her trademark sharp tongue and candidness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News