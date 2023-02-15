Babes Wodumo took to her timeline to reveal that she celebrated her first Valentine's Day without her hubby, Mampintsha

The Kwaito legend passed away on 24 December after suffering a minor stroke and Babes remembered him on the day of love

The eLamont hitmaker visited her late husband's grave and gifted him a teddybear and left flowers on top of his grave and Mzansi is here for it

Babes Wodumo celebrated her first Valentine's Day without Mampintsha on Tuesday, 14 February. The Gqom star's hubby passed away on 24 December. He succumbed to a minor stroke.

Babes Wodumo celebrates her first Valentine’s Day without Mampintsha. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo took to Mpintsho's Facebook page and penned a touching post. She also shared a heartbreaking pic of herself kneeling at Mampintsha's grave.

ZAlebs reports that the eLamont hitmaker shared that she'll forever cherish the days she shared with her late hubby. She further complained that while other women were celebrating the lovers' day with their men, she was spending it alone.

Mzansi comforts Babes Wodumo after her touching Valentine's Day post

Peeps, including Mzansi celebs, took to Babes' comment section and showed her major love. Some advised her to be strong for her baby's sake.

Makhadzi commented:

"Sending you more love."

Andile KaMajola wrote:

"Love, strength and light to you, Sisi."

Mngunie MaZwide said:

"Be strong, sisi. Your hubby was our comedian, entertainer and friend. We loved him. Kubuhlungu Babes and I realy can't imagine what you're going through."

Siphesihle Judith Nkosi commented:

"Be comforted dear and remember that you are loved."

Young Stunna SA wrote:

"This is true love."

Ntombifikile Mispa wrote:

"Askies, sisi. It's very painful, but I definitely know that one day you will heal even though kuthatha iskhathi. I know that pain. Happy Valentine's Day, Babes. Be strong gal for your cutest Sponge."

MaMsiza Omuhle KaMaxhanga added:

"May the good Lord strengthen you to overcome this but I know, you will never be over it just hang in there. I love you Maka Sponge."

