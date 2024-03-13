A young lady took to social media to unveil her brand-new car, which her parents bought for her

In the TikTok video, the stunner can be seen walking into the car dealership with her loved ones, and she was left in tears

Netizens congratulated the woman on her brand new car, sharing messages of admiration and well-wishes

A young South African woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her shiny new ride. The video attracted millions of viewers, likes, and comments. It sparked a wave of joy and curiosity among viewers.

A South African lady unveiled her brand new car in a TikTok video. Image:@st.claire9

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her new whip

The now-viral video posted by @st.claire9 on TikTok shows the young lady arriving at the car dealership with a massive smile on her face. As the video continued, the stunner's shining new ride was unveiled. It was a blue Kia, and the woman was in tears. She hugged her mom and her father in disbelief.

@st.claire9 then hops into her new car while sobbing. At the end of the clip, she drives off in brand new vehicle.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady thanked her parents in her caption, saying:

"POV: Living An Answered Prayer. I’ll never forget this feeling! So grateful for my parents."

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates the new car owner

Many netizens were proud of her milestone and flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

Lesedi Mngomezulu said:

"Congratulations."

User2862601653958 added:

"I love this."

TheMolepos wrote:

"Congratulations, mama, this is so beautiful."

Nail It_Lash it commented:

"Well done."

Sweetser16 shared:

"I'll be honest, I'm jealous, I have always wanted this for me. it's great to see others getting theirs too, hey."

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"No, don’t be jealous; instead, be happy for others. I once waited on my turn and clapped for others. YOU NEXT!"

