A Johannesburg mother spoiled herself with a Porsche Cayenne. Images: @bridgett_l26/ TikTok, @Tobias Schwarz/ Getty Images

A mother beamed excitedly after she spoiled herself with a new Porsche Cayenne.

In the TikTok video she posted, @bridgett_l26 can be seen at the car dealership signing the paperwork. The clip captured her beaming with joy as she approached her beast.

She took a picture in front of it and also struck a pose with her seemingly shy man. The woman got into the front seat and got a feel of her new baby.

According to the Porsche website, the Cayenne boasts about its on and off-the-road performance, high system performance of 346 kW achieved through the cooperation of the 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine, digital instrument cluster with a 12.65-inch curved display, 64,000 camera-controlled pixels, HD matrix LED headlamps, to name a few.

Mother spoils herself with Porsche SUV

TikTokkers celebrated with the mom

The video garnered over 188k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@Badu commented:

"I've never been so happy for a stranger ❤️."

@Jordan Young❤ loved:

"Not me crying with strangers again on the internet Congrats sisi, you did well❤️and I might not know you kodwa I am proud of you. To traveling mercies and beautiful memories in your baby

@Kamo M celebrated:

"The screaming I scrome congratulations my baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@thulisilembense beamed with pride:

"God did indeed, congratulations sweetheart ❤."

@MA Zondi cheered:

"Here's to many safe traveling mercies congratulations hun."

Source: Briefly News