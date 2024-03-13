A Cape Town young lady spoiled herself with the first vehicle, she shared the news with her TikTok followers

In the video she uploaded, she visibly beamed with happiness, standing in front of her new baby

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A Cape Town woman bought her first car. Images: @_liberatedwoman/ TikTok, @_liberatedwoman/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A young lady took to her TikTok account to share the exciting news of purchasing her first car.

@_liberatedwoman spoiled herself with a Hyundai. This is her first car. She bought it as an early Christmas last year in December. In the video she uploaded, she can be seen at the dealership taking care of the paperwork.

In another captured moment, the young lady is seen with joy on her face, standing in front of her new and first baby. She had a feel for herself in the front seat.

Woman bags first car

Watch the TikTok inspirational video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

TikTokkers congratulated the woman

The post garnered over 300k views, with many online users congratulating her on the achievement and some feeling envious.

@Lovely_zyla wrote:

"Girlies you’ll doing the most ❤️Can’t wait for mine inspired ."

@Stephanie commented:

"Congratulations ."

@Nomasonty prayed:

"Connecting to blessings."

@Phindile Ngidi clapped:

"I'll keep on clapping for others until it's my turn❤️Congratulations sis."

@NdeniG felt envious:

"My dream car congratulations girl❤️❤️."

@K complimented her:

"literally reminded me of Zahara, I don't know why. Congratulations ."

@_Cadiahh.mogane_ adored:

"I love this for you sana❤️."

@MommyLuli shared:

"The way I enjoy pulling my seat forwarding lol.. cannot believe I was once embarrassed by that Big Congratulations to you ."

@✨Yvette. felt excited:

"Small girl big God. I can't wait too. ✨❤️❤️❤️."

Woman shares journey to getting her first vehicle

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman's emotional journey to getting her first car.

Deemmy Malinga uploaded a TikTok video showing her gratitude to God for blessing her with her first whip. She said she was grateful to the Almighty for allowing her to change her life. Her grandmother prayed for the car before it left the dealership. Netizens showered her with congratulatory messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News