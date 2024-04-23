A celebrity chef has reportedly been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for defrauding SARS of millions

Lusizo "Chef Sizo" Henna was slapped with six counts of fraud and 14 counts of money laundering

Mzansi was stunned by the news of Henna's imprisonment, where many said he made a rookie mistake

Celebrity chef, Lusizo Henna reportedly defrauded SARS R3.1M and received a hefty sentence. Images: SizoHenna

Lusizo Henna has reportedly been slapped with a 10-year prison sentence for defrauding SARS R3.1M. The celebrity chef, known to many as Chef Sizo, left jaws dropped after news of his crimes became public knowledge.

Lusizo Mvula Henna receives hefty prison sentence

Yoh, another celebrity tax scandal has made headlines, but this time, the accused was slapped with direct imprisonment for their crime.

Lusizo "Chef Sizo" Henna, owner of Blaque Olive Chefs, is said to have been charged for defrauding SARS after claiming undue VAT refunds of R 5.3M, of which the tax man paid out R3.1M to him.

According to SowetanLIVE, Henna laundered the money by sending it to friends and family within two weeks. The money was reportedly never recovered.

For his crimes, Henna was slapped with six counts of fraud and 14 counts of money laundering. The prosecutor deliberated that only direct imprisonment would be a fitting punishment for a crime of that magnitude.

Why did he do it? Coincidentally, the chef's Twitter (X) bio almost serves as a confession for his crimes:

"The love of good food made me do it!"

Mzansi reacts to Chef Sizo's charges

Netizens were stunned by the news:

Zinhleputinn said:

"I don’t feel sorry for this guy."

tshepo_maphepha warned:

"Please stay away from defrauding Sars, it never ends well. Learn or perish."

King_Nkuli wrote:

"Again, financial crime is stupid. You’ll almost always get caught. Even if it’s 15 years from the event, data will always be there."

South African radio personality, Sol Phendukaa responded:

"Chef cooking the books too. Not paying taxes is bad. Tricking SARS into paying you is silly."

RamafaloMoses was disappointed:

"It is a pity because we don't see the same energy of prosecution towards politicians on similar fraud Lusizo committed."

