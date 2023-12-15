Makhadzi should give her accountants a raise after they managed to reduce her SARS debt significantly

The Sugar Sugar hitmaker was said to be owing the tax man a whopping R6M but is now only liable to pay R2M

However, after a successful appeal, Makhadzi reportedly blue-ticked her consultants after they invoiced her

Makhadzi is under fire for reportedly not paying her tax consultant after they reduced her SARS debt. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi allegedly won a massive case to reduce her SARS bill. The Limpopo superstar is said to have been hounded by the tax man over her R6.6M debt, but after some magic from her tax consultants, they reduced it to R2.7M. However, Khadzi reportedly failed to pay her consultants the R443K invoice.

Makhadzi SARS debt reduced

Halala! Makhadzi can finally breathe a sigh of relief after her superstar tax consultants lowered her original bill from the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Speaking to Fakaza News, Makhadzi's manager, Lucky Tshilimandila, said they had to make changes to handle the matter:

"We acknowledge the debt, it goes back to 2016. We wanted to ensure that we did everything by the book, so we went out and got new accountants to deal directly with the issue."

The Limpopo singer allegedly owed the tax man R6 602 287.40, but after her tax consultant, STT Group Holding, challenged the figure, the debt was reduced to R2 750 00.00.

Makhadzi allegedly fails to pay consultants

According to Sunday World, STT Group Holdings invoiced Makhadzi just over R443K after successfully slashing her SARS debt. The singer is said to have only paid R150K of the invoice and went MIA.

STT Group Holding is said to have filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court after the Ford ambassador failed to pay her invoice.

This was after the consultant allegedly sent lawyers to the singer with a letter of demand but were turned away.

Dr. Malinga settles SARS debt

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed the details behind Dr Malinga finally settling his R2M debt with SARS.

The Asilali hitmaker revealed that his accountant messed up, resulting in him not getting the best advice about his money matters, but he is now a free man.

