Viewers might have to wait a bit longer to indulge in the life of Lebo 'M' Morake on Lebo M: Coming Home as there are disputes behind the scenes

The Lion King composer is said to be in a tiff with Carol Bouwer, whose production company Carol Bouwer Productions, handles the show

Issues of alleged mismanagement of funds and people no longer showing interest in the reality show are said to be the blame

The second season of ‘Lebo M: Coming Home’ allegedly might not come to light as there are disagreements between Lebo M and Carol Bouwer. Image: @thereallebo_m, @bouwercarol

Season 2 of Lebo M: Coming Home was slated to air at the end of June; however, certain issues behind the scenes are causing a massive delay.

According to ZiMoja, there are disagreements between Lebo 'M' Morake and Carol Bouwer, who handles the production under her company Carol Bouwer Productions.

Lebo M allegedly mishandled R3 million and Carol is fuming

The news publication reported that Carol Bouwer gave Lebo M R3 million from the R11 million Primedia gave her in pre-production fees. This money was said to be used in the United States as part of the show for the reality show.

When Lebo failed to produce receipts to Carol, trouble ensued.

Carol Bouwer Productions partnered with Primedia to produce the series however, the publication alleges that the two parties regret the decision.

Possible lawsuit does not bother Lebo M

ZiMoja added that Primedia wants someone to answer for the R3 million, but since Carol failed, they want the money back.

Carol, on the other hand, is allegedly looking to sue Lebo M; however, he is unbothered by the possible lawsuit.

In 2022, Carol thanked Lebo on Instagram for trusting her to handle the show.

"The trust you have placed upon the team and I to honour your truth in all its hues is one I don’t take lightly ngwana ko gae (my brother.)"

No interest is shown regarding Lebo M: Coming Home

Carol Bouwer Productions and Primedia apparently planned on selling the show to Showmax; however, with their unresolved issues with Lebo M, they are on the fence about this.

According to Carol, the show is ready. However, she told the publication that nothing had been confirmed regarding which channel the show would be aired.

