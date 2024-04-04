One of the defendants in the case to contest the Independent Electoral Commission's ban on Jacob Zuma has spoken out

The man claimed that his email was hacked and did not ask the IEC to block Msholozi from contesting the elections this year

South Africans debated whether to believe the man's claims or to take them with a grain of salt

A South African man insists his email was hacked and used to request that the IEC put brakes on Zuma's presidential ambitions. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – A spanner was thrown into the saga involving former president Jacob Zuma's ban by the Independent Electoral Commission. One of the men at the centre of the debacle distanced himself from the matter.

Man denies he sent email to the IEC

According to Scrolla.Africa, the man, Bethuell Nkosi, insisted that his email was tampered with and that someone had used his email address to send the email to ask the IEC to block Zuma from campaigning to be president.

He denied ever filing an objection against Gedleyhlekisa. This was revealed to the MK party's lawyers while they filed its appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court.

Netizens split in the middle on the claims

Netizens discussing Nkosi's claims on @ZANewsFlash's tweet shared opposing views. Others believed Nkosi was fibbing.

Hanna Sankara said:

“We know what happened.”

Jabulani Shangase said:

“He is lying.”

SBM said:

“Fairy tales.”

Living by faith said:

“He has to prove he was hacked.”

Others believed him

Mzalambe2022 said:

“There is a great possibility that South Africa is infiltrated by spooks from CIA, Mossad and M16. They will sponsor NGOs, journalists, analysts and political leaders with the aim of regime change in SA.”

Ndabezitha said:

“The IEC is getting entangled here. They must be careful.”

RuralBlack said:

“It’s a possibility. Might be telling the truth. The agents and puppets are panicking.”

MK party fights for Zuma to contest the elections

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that the MK party and Zuma's lawyers are fighting to have Zuma on the ballot paper during the elections.

Msholozi was removed from the party's candidate list because he was convicted of a criminal offence and sentenced to more than a year behind bars.

The MKP denied that the conviction was enough cause to stop Zuma from campaigning to be Mzansi's president again.

