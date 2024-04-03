Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers argued that Zuma should be eligible to contest the upcoming elections

His legal team argued that he was not convicted of a crime but of a civil offence, and the MK party defended him too

South Africans spoke against Zuma and slammed his legal team, accusing them of trying to get him back into office

Msholozi and his legal team are fighting for him to contest the upcoming elections. Images: Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images and China News Service via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma’s legal team is fighting for him to contest the 2024 general elections. They believe he was not convicted of a crime and that there was a chance for him to appeal.

Jacob Zuma’s legal team fights for him

According to The South African, Msholozi’s legal team argued that Zuma was not allowed to appeal his sentence after he was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

The MK party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party has a basis to challenge the Independent Electoral Commission's decision to bar Zuma from running as a candidate in the upcoming general elections on 29 May.

However, the IEC said removing Zuma from the list of candidates was constitutional. The IEC’s chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, noted that anyone convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than one year in prison is barred from contesting the elections.

South Africans slam Zuma and legal team

Netizens on Facebook took Zuma’s legal team and Zuma to task and slammed him for trying to run for president again.

Paulus Nzima said:

“Something is seriously wrong in this country. No parolee will find a job because they have restrictions, but politicians can take the high job of leading law-abiding citizens while on parole.”

Yanga Lux TJ Tsotsi said:

“Zuma always thinks that everything must be about him.”

Mpilo Shabalala said:

“Contempt of court and was sentenced to 12 months, disqualifying him. I think we don’t stay in the same country.”

Phindile Mpande said:

“This is one of Jacob Zuma’s attempts to put this country’s security and safety in danger.”

Phamodi Mokaba said:

“I still cannot believe that there are still people who want this guy to be president of the country again.”

