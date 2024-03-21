Liquidator Anoosh Rooplal instructed FNB to freeze former President Jacob Zuma's accounts

This was because the former president was still defaulting on the loan he took from defunct VBS Mutual Bank

South Africans questioned why they had to freeze his accounts because he defaulted on payments

JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma's FNB account was frozen thanks to an order obtained by VBS Mutual Bank liquidator Anoosh Rooplal. This was because Zuma defaulted on paying the loan he took from the defunct bank.

Zuma defaulted on the loan payment

According to TimesLIVE, Rooplal allegedly tried to get money from Zuma since he was appointed to liquidate VBS Mutual Bank in 2018. A court battle between Rooplal and Zuma ensued, and in 2022, he was granted an order to attach Zuma's assets to recover the money he owed the bank.

Zuma took the loan in 2016 after the Constitutional Court ruled that he should pay back the millions in state money he spent in upgrading his Nkandla homestead. He owes a total of R246 million.

South Africans stunned by the bank order

Netizens weighed in on Facebook and questioned why Zuma's account was frozen because of the debt.

Derrick Sipho said:

“Most of us have defaulted on payments since Cyril became president. So, there is nothing strange with Zuma defaulting. The only strange thing is that they’ve never closed our accounts, so why are they closing Zuma’s accounts?”

Jay Pee De Kock said:

“The media and judges of Cyril Ramaphosa are obsessed with Zuma.”

Mthobisi Ngcobo said:

“I’m moving out of FNB. This bank is biased.”

Bring Back Mzansi Now said:

“So all people that default on their loans get their accounts with other banks frozen?”

Mbatha Themba Mthiya said:

“This is a political fight.”

