Eskom announced that loadshedding has been suspended until further notice

The utility said the suspension came into effect on the morning of 21 March due to a low demand

South Africans were sceptical about the suspension and believed that there was an ulterior motive

Mzansi is suspicious of Eskom's announcement suspending loadshedding. Images: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom announced that they put the brakes on loadshedding from Human Rights Day until further notice, an announcement the country considered suspicious.

Eskom suspends loadshedding

Eskom made the announcement on its @Eskom_SA account on X on Wednesday, 20 March. According to the State-owned Entity, the suspension was because they anticipated a low demand from 21 March until the weekend.

The country's demand was at 26,109MW on Wednesday, and the utility shed was 14335MW, with planned maintenance at only 6073MW of available capacity. 3850MW is expected to return on Monday, 25 March.

South Africans sceptical of the announcement

The country, wary of the announcements, was sceptical of why loadshedding was suspended.

Stef-KoolAid-Allergy asked:

“Must we applaud you or something?”

Phumudzo Makhani was unimpressed.

“You have been talking about this 3800MW since last week.”

Sighchaotix said:

“Access to uninterrupted electricity? On Human Rights Day? You must be onto something.”

Junaid said:

“Somehow, I don't believe this. As 5 units will randomly break down on Thursday evening.”

Chief Dzata said:

“Stop wasting our time. You will implement loadshedding due to unplanned breakdowns before noon today if not tomorrow morning starting at 5 am.”

Aaron joked:

“I suppose those at Eskom who sabotage the place don’t work on public holidays.”

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promises loadshedding will come to an end

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said there would be no loadshedding at the end of the year.

He noted that as long as his ministry exists, the loadshedding problem also exists.

South Africans joked that he would not be the only minister out of government after the elections.

