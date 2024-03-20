Two security firm employees were shot in cold blood on Tuesday in Samora Machel in Cape Town

It’s believed that the two employees stopped on the side of the road when three suspects ambushed them

They were both shot in the head, and they fled with their firearms, leaving the country in shock

Community members mourned the loss of two officers killed in Cape Town. Images: gorodenkoff and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

SAMORA MACHEL – Two employees who worked for a security firm in Cape Town were shot and killed in cold blood. South Africans were reeling from the incident and demanded to know why they were killed.

Security firm employees killed

According to Daily Voice, the two employees were killed on Tuesday, 19 March. The officers had stopped near the R300 for a brief moment when three men ambushed them. They were then shot at point-blank range in the head before the suspects took the guns belonging to the officers and escaped.

The deaths shook members of the Community Police Forum in Samora Machel. CPF spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana said that crimes similar to the one that took place had not been reported for months. This is because they monitored the area for hijackings, smash and grabs, and robberies.

South Africans negatively affected by the deaths

The loss of the two officers hurt netizens on Facebook.

Ryno De Villiers said:

“Sad to hear! Condolences to the family.”

Zubair Kamaar said:

“The company should offer R 1 million for positive leads to this double murder.”

Mark Mark said:

“The sad thing about this is the company probably already has someone doing their jobs.”

Riyaad Yatie Hendricks was angry.

“Samora’s police are useless. How many people were killed in Heinzpark, and they never pitch?”

Source: Briefly News