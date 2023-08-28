The wealthy in South Africa are favouring luxurious penthouses due to the opulent lifestyle they offer

Penthouses offer unobstructed views, private elevators, rooftop amenities and, in some cases, a butler and concierge

Noteworthy examples include The Leonard's R250 million penthouse in Sandton and The One&Only's R110 million suite in Cape Town

The uber-rich in South Africa seem to be ditching their houses and are opting for luxurious penthouses. Alexa Horne, managing director of Dogon Group Properties, says penthouses are the trend because of the lavish lifestyle they offer.

The most expensive penthouse in South Africa is located at The Leonard in the heart of Sandton. Images: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Penthouses offer unobstructed views, private elevators, ample natural light and private outdoor spaces such as rooftop gardens, swimming pools and hot tubs, reports BusinessTech.

According to Horne, they also offer peace and quiet, so your neighbour will never make enough noise to bother you because you are right at the top. And residents don't have to worry about hearing the sound of traffic.

Briefly News looks at some of the most expensive penthouses in South Africa that showcase why the rich are opting for such luxury.

1. The Leonardo houses the most expensive penthouse - R250 million

Sandton is considered the richest square mile in Africa, and unsurprisingly, it has one of the most expensive penthouses ever listed in South Africa.

The Leonardo, a mixed-used building nestled in the heart of Sandton, is one of the tallest buildings in the country, beating previous record-holder Carlton Centre by five metres.

The 55-storey building listed one of its penthouses for R250 million, making it the most expensive penthouse in South Africa. According to My Property, The Leonardo boasts 254 apartments, office space, shops and restaurants.

It offers luxury and high-class services and even has an in-house Montessori preschool and room service for residents. The four-bedroom penthouse suite has a cinema room, a rim-flow pool and a private lift that goes from the ground floor to the 55th floor in less than 60 seconds.

The views at The Leonardo are so breathtaking that a person can see the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park and the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on a good day.

Residents also enjoy the 1 100m² of rooftop gardens and other recreational facilities, such as the Aurum Restaurant, a spa and the Octo Bar.

The building was designed by Co-Arc International Architects and developed by The Legacy Group and Nedbank. Interestingly, the construction was managed by a female-led team of architects.

2. The One&Only in Cape Town sold a penthouse for R110 million

Cape Town is known for its marvellous views, iconic mountains such as Table Mountain, breathtaking landscapes and ocean vistas. With such features, it makes sense that the second-most expensive penthouse ever sold in South Africa is in the mother city.

The One&Only was developed by late hotel magnate Sol Kerzner, who founded Sun International Hotels Limited. Although One&Only is primarily a hotel, they have sold some of their most luxurious penthouses, including a suite that sold for R110 000 million in 2008.

Kerzner told Property24 that penthouses at the One&Only would be the most sought-after luxury apartments. The penthouses are integrated into the design of the 130-room hotel. They have one of the best views in Cape Town, with their own pool terraces and a private lift.

Residents at these fancy penthouses live like royalty and have access to the hotel staff, including personalised services such as a concierge, a butler, housekeeping, a spa and a fitness centre.

The interior design was done by New York's acclaimed Adam D. Tihany, who blended contemporary elegance with Africa's culture and heritage.

3. New development in Waterfall City sells penthouse for R75 million

Waterfall City is mainly known for having the third-largest single-sized mall in Africa, the Mall of Africa. However, development in Waterfall City has seen some of the fanciest buildings being erected and it's turning into a world-class area.

The Ellipse Waterfall development, which is still under construction, sold the most expensive penthouse in Gauteng for R75 million in July 2023.

According to News24, the 400-square-metre luxury apartment has a jacuzzi, a heated pool and a private rooftop garden. Tricolt, the same company behind Waterfall City Attacq, developed it.

The Ellipse Waterfall is still under development and is expected to be completed in October this year.

This means this luxury apartment will be worth more when the building is finally fully operational because of additional undisclosed extras that tend to pop up during the building process.

The development has four gleaming, glass-fronted towers named:

The Newton, which has 10 storeys;

The Kepler, which has 11 storeys;

The Galileo, which has 12 storeys; and,

The Cassini, which has 16 storeys.

Each tower has a magnificent view, whether you are looking at Sandton Skyline or Magaliesberg. While construction is ongoing, the development opened up The Luna Club, which has a children's entertainment area, a boutique spa, a cigar and whiskey lounge, a gym and so much more.

4. R40 million penthouse up for grabs in Waterfront, Cape Town

Dogon Group Properties has a R40 million penthouse listed up for grabs. The three-bedroom duplex penthouse is located on the eighth floor at the V&A Waterfront Marina.

The exquisite apartment boasts a 360-degree view of Table Mountain and has ample natural light thanks to full-height windows.

Residents are offered a private lift that goes directly to the main living area, which has a dining, living and bar area leading out onto one of three terraces.

The apartment has a breathtaking view of Table Mountain and a rooftop swimming pool for extra privacy. The apartment building is nestled between the prestigious Cape Grace and One&Only Hotel.

5. German national buys Sea Point penthouse for R37 million

The City of Cape Town makes another feature on this list. In 2022, a young German professional splurged on a two-storey duplex penthouse at The Station House in Sea Point for a whopping R37 million. And he only plans to live there from "time to time".

According to IOL, Tyson Properties founder Michael Bester and his colleague James Carney facilitated the sale of this luxurious apartment.

The German professional clinched one of two penthouses in the 201 luxury apartment building, and 44 suites of those apartments form part of an on-site hotel.

The penthouse comes with unique perks, such as an in-house concierge and cleaning services, and it is loadshedding-immune because it has full generator capacity.

The top floor of the duplex was designed with entertainment in mind and has the most breathtaking view overlooking the ocean. It has a sizeable open-floor kitchen that opens onto a spacious patio and swimming pool area.

