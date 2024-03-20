Students at the University of Kwazulu-Natal shut the campus down on Tuesday, 19 March

In the ensuing clash between the students and campus security guards, one part of the university was set alight

South Africans condemned the burning of the university building and slammed those who caused the fire

Netizens wondered why students allegedly burned a lecture venue at the UKZN. Images: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – South Africans and the University of KwaZulu-Natal condemned the burning of a section of the chemistry building on the Westville Campus on Tuesday, 19 March.

Building burned during a protest

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred when the students on the campus tried to shut it down during a protest over the bus services cut. They clashed with the campus security guards who tried to prevent them. A lecture venue in the chemistry building was set alight in the ensuing chaos. An investigation conducted by the university revealed that one or more people set fire to the building. The building was immediately evacuated, and the campus’s Risk contained the fire

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo condemned the incident and called on students not to destroy campus property as scores of students rely on the infrastructure. She also called on students not to use acts of violence on campus, which jeopardises campus infrastructure.

South Africans are disappointed in the students

Some netizens on social media gave the students a thumbs down for allegedly setting the building alight.

Elias Solomon said:

“They burn their buildings. Wow.”

Pheelo Maleleka said:

“Complete fully-fledged full fools masquerading as students.”

Lebo Lehlo Maela said:

“Whoever said burning institutions solve problems has indeed damaged people's minds, period.”

