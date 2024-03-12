The Economic Freedom Fighters led a service delivery protest in the City of eThekwini against Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and the City Council

The EFF's chairperson in the province slammed Kaunda and the City Manager, accusing them of running the city to the ground

South Africans were disappointed in the chairperson for leading the service delivery protest where tyres were burned in the CBD

Mzansi slammed the EFF's protest in the Durban CBD. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN – The Economic Freedom Fighters' KwaZulu-Natal's chairperson, Mongezi Twala, has come under fire and was accused of leading a service delivery protest which involved burning tyres in the CBD.

EFF's service delivery protest goes viral

The Red Berets embarked on the protest in the morning of 12 March against City Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. The EFF blamed Kaunda and accused him of running the city into the ground. In a video posted by @Newzroom405, Twala voiced the party's frustrations. Twala said the EFF wrote to the mayor about the city's grievances, such as a lack of reliable water and electricity supply. He called the City Manager incompetent and said the city's leadership is ignorant of the conditions eThekwini residents face. View the video here:

South Africans disappointed in the EFF

Residents lashed out at Twala and the EFF on X and slammed him for being at the forefront of a protest where tyres were being burned.

Raisibe was unhappy.

"No wonder the EFF is performing poorly in KZN," she said. "How can a chairperson lead a tyre-burning protest at this age?"

Mbuso P Siera said:

"A whole EFF KZN provincial chairperson protesting by burning tyres in a big metro and province which they are in a coalition with the very same ANC."

IOException wrote:

"Here's the kicker: they are part of the government supposed to deliver services."

Swe Duke asked:

"Isn't the EFF running infrastructure in Durban?"

Siya was also perplexed.

"Colour me confused, but is the EFF not in charge of infrastructure in eThekwini?"

EFF could lose votes to MK party, survey shows

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a survey Brenthurst Foundation conducted showed that the EFF is losing popularity.

The survey revealed that the newly formed MK party is expected to get 13% of the vote, whereas the EFF is losing ground.

The survey also discovered that many in the country would be happy with a coalition government.

