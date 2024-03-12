DA Premier candidate Solly Msimanga presented the DA's solution to end the rolling out of blackouts in Gauteng

Msimanga laid out the plan to combat loadshedding during the launch of the DA's provincial manifesto

Citizens are sceptical about the DA's ambitious plan, and many believe the party is making empty promises ahead of the elections

Solly Msimanga outlined the DA's plan to tackle loadshedding in Gauteng. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Leon Sadiki

JOHANNESBURG - DA Premier candidate Solly Msimanga isn't leaving Gauteng in the dark regarding loadshedding.

DA's plans for Gauteng

According to SABCNews, he outlined the DA's plan to combat the issue head-on, with solar panel incentives as a key strategy. Msimanga unveiled the ambitious plan at the party's provincial manifesto launch in Johannesburg.

He highlighted the party's seven priorities if elected into power, and ending loadshedding topped the list.

Engaging independent power producers

By incentivising solar panel installations, the DA aims to ensure a more reliable power supply for residents across Gauteng.

Msimanga stressed the importance of engaging Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce reliance on traditional power grids.

Citizen feedback on Msimanga's statements

South African citizens shared their opinions on social media. Some suggested that the DA should have first shown its capability to end loadshedding in Cape Town.

See some comments below:

Zukisa Solo said:

"DA will sell this country to the United States."

Alizwa Mpambani wrote:

"They promised to end loadshedding in the Western Cape and till today they haven't delivered their promise."

Zukisa Solo mentioned:

"DA is not a choice for black people. Come to Cape Town and see the conditions black people live in."

Mike Haywood asked:

"With the same staff at Eskom? Lol."

SirMilton Enock stated:

"But they are failing in Cape Town. People of Gugulethi, Khayelitsha, Kayalami, Philipi, and Langa are suffering."

