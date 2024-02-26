Cape Town's "cash for power" programme has generated more than R25 million for sellers of excess solar energy

With nearly 1,500 participants, including residential and commercial sellers, the initiative is part of the city's plan to alleviate loadshedding

The city's power initiative that's benefiting residents is earning praise from many South Africans

Capetonians profited millions selling surplus solar to the city. Image: Brenton Geach and Rodger Bosch

Cape Town's groundbreaking "cash for power" programme has been a game-changer for residents and businesses. It has allowed them to earn money from their excess solar energy.

Empowering solar sellers

Since the beginning of the 2022/23 financial year, Cape Town residents have pocketed over R25 million for their surplus solar PV power.

According to TimesLIVE, more than 1,400 sellers participated in the programme, including households and commercial businesses.

Cape Town is paving the way for a greener future while putting money back into the pockets of its citizens.

Cape Town combats loadshedding

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the initiative aims to bolster the city's independent power supply and mitigate the impact of load-shedding.

South Africans are applauding the city's forward-thinking in energy solutions.

See some of the comments:

Garth Berry said:

"Love it big middle finger to Eskom."

Sikhumbuzo Moloi mentioned:

"IPP and private people will benefit from the inability of Eskom to produce more power to the grid."

Joadine Mzuzwana Joe wrote:

"Cape Town is a republic on its own hence the influx from other provinces. Well done DA, you are doing something right."

Storm Deeks Eaglestone posted:

"Making plans, not excuses. Well done!"

Gary Farr posted:

"Without power, the economy crashes. The DA is making a plan while the rest of South Africa burns."

Ole Legote added:

"Capetonians are rolling in the money."

Kgomotso Tshukudu commented:

"Are they off-grid Cape Town ke ko United States of America."

Gauteng solar and gas turbine project announced

Recently, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng provincial government is teaming up with Eskom and City Power to roll out a solar and gas turbine project.

R1.2 billion has been set aside for the project and is expected to mitigate the effects of loadshedding. The facilities’ combined output is expected to produce 100 megawatts of power.

