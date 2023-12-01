South Africans were unimpressed after the Chinese government gave the nation 450 generators to tackle loadshedding

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa excitedly posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, with the donations

South Africans shook their heads and roasted the government, and Build One SA joined them

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans turned down the 450 generators the Chinese government donated. Images: @Kgosientsho_R

Source: Twitter

South Africans laughed pitifully at the African National Congress after the Chinese government donated generators for loadshedding. Build One SA joined in the criticism and slammed the government for relying on handouts from China to fix its mess. The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgoseintsho Ramokgopa, was also roasted after he posted a picture of himself with the generators.

China gives SA 450 generators

Ramokgopa posted the picture on his X, formerly Twitter, account, @Kgosientsho_R. Approximately 450 generators were donated by the Chinese government. Ramokgopa announced that these generators would alleviate the impact of loadshedding in public facilities like clinics, schools and courts.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Build One SA slams government

According to Sowetan LIVE, Build One SA criticised the government for continually relying on handouts to solve the energy crisis. The Chinese government gave South Africa R170 million in emergency power equipment and awarded the country an R500 million grant towards alleviating the energy crisis. The 450 generators were said to be part of the 552 units China pledged to give to the nation. The political party said that the government is legally obligated to deliver uninterrupted electricity and is failing in this mandate.

Read the tweet here:

South Africans not impressed by government

Netizens were disappointed in Ramokgopa and accused the government of playing them for fools.

Shonny said:

“You guys never disappoint. I swear if you are still in power by next year, I’m gonna start looking for a job abroad.”

Evidence Bongwe added:

“Guys, let’s vote these people out next year, please. I’m asking nicely.”

Careers SA remarked:

“What nonsense is this, mara? As a country, we’re not angry enough. I don’t see anything better than this minister is doing shem.”

Ronewa Mathephe:

“You’ve been receiving handouts so much you even injured your hand!”

Tinyiko complained:

“You are gradually turning us into Nigeria. When we vote you out of power, you must remember what you did.”

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa spotted at groove

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was spotted having fun at groove.

The video was posted on X, and South Africans were livid at seeing the Minister of Electricity having fun. They attacked him for not tackling the loadshedding issue and instead having fun while the country was plunged into darkness.

Source: Briefly News