A United States pastor who ran an online church is in serious trouble after he made off with almost R24.5 million from selling crypto

the man and his wife are facing a civil lawsuit because they convinced Christians to invest in a cryptocurrency that was supposed to yield them millions

The man claimed that he was told by God to sell the currency, even though he used the money for personal gain

A United States of America pastor, Eli Regalado and his wife, Kaitlyn, have been sued after defrauding Christians from Colorado of almost R25 million. This was after he sold and pocketed a cryptocurrency despite telling investors they would become wealthy.

'Man of God' sued for millions

According to eNCA, Regalado and his wife sold a cryptocurrency called INDXcoin to Christians in Colorado. He told investors the command to sell the currency came from God Himself, and with divine backing, he convinced everyone who invested that they would walk away with millions.

It seemed as if the ones who walked away with millions were him and his wife because they believed they used the gains to furnish a lavish lifestyle, including remodelling their home, buying a new luxury car, jewellery, handbags and holiday trips. Regalado confessed on an online platform that the allegations against him were true and claimed that God told him to sell the cryptocurrency.

"Either I misheard God, or God is still not done with this project," he pointed out.

South Africans laugh hysterically at him

Netizens on Facebook could not help but laugh at the man and his con.

Hugon Tumber said:

"Watch African pastors up their game with cryptocurrency."

Thometsana Khiba asked:

"So the victims should sue God?"

Thurtall Ngwenya remarked:

"Another case against God."

Hectorius Neluheni added:

"Maybe he did. No one can prove him wrong."

Solomon Siko joked:

"I would say the same."

