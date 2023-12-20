A pastor from KwaZulu-Natal was allegedly arrested after paying lobola for 22 women and then defrauding them in the process

The man allegedly conned them out of R3 million and provided them with houses which belonged to his friends

Netizens were speechless at the man's staggering lifestyle and his elaborate scheme

A KwaZulu-Natal pastor who can only be described as a serial lobolist was allegedly arrested for paying lobola for 22 women and defrauding others of more than R3 million after paying lobola for all of them. He also stole their cars and was on his way to pay lobola for two more women when he was nabbed. South Africans were curious to know how much he paid for each of his brides.

Pastor paid lobola for 22 women

X, formerly Twitter user @SpheDludla, shared the story on his account. According to Isolezwe, the man paid lobola for two women in one weekend. The publication claims that the pastor's elaborate scheme included buying his brides' cars and then repossessing them and buying them homes, which allegedly belonged to his associates who were in on the scheme, too. He would then disappear with the cars he reportedly bought for them.

The pastor also allegedly defrauded women of large sums of money. One of his alleged fiances, a businesswoman, claimed that she had invested R2.5 million in a business that did not exist. Another revealed that she gave him R700,000. The pastor is said to live lavishly and has companies in KwaZulu-Natal. He was allegedly busted for trying to sell one of the cars in Johannesburg. View the tweet with the full story here:

Man's con completely floored Mzansi

The man's audacious scheme floored netizens.

Thembisile Q said:

“No way, guys. 22 women in one year alone? Who knows how many more there may be in that group.”

Nintobeko Nyandeni asked:

“Wait just a minute. How does he maintain all those relationships every day?”

Mukololo Wa Mutandani asked:

“How much lobola was he paying for each? Or was it to knock? Doesn’t sound like a profitable business plan.”

Siya Xhosanostra called on Netflix.

“Netflix, we need a documentary about this story, please.”

2 people arrested for defrauding woman of R650,000

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman from Polokwane fell victim to a scam after a man and his accomplice defrauded her of R650,000.

The South African Police Service revealed that the man struck up a relationship with the woman and introduced her to a woman who claimed to be a prophetess. The prophetess promised her R4 million on the condition that she pay 10% of the amount. The woman took a R650,000 loan, and they disappeared with her money, only to be caught weeks later in the North West.

