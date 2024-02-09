South African philanthropist BI Phakathi once again helped another person, this time, it was a hungry man who picked up food from the streets

BI took the man to a restaurant, where he had a chat with him and bought food before giving him money

The online community reacted to his gesture, with many applauding him for being a good-hearted person

BI Phakathi took a man picking up food from the ground to a restaurant. Images: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

A well-known South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi, helped a guy picking up food on the ground.

In a Facebook video, BI Phakathi sees the man picking up an apple from the ground. He approached him and asked why he was picking up rotten food from the ground. The man answered, saying that the apple looked fine to him.

Man tells Phakathi why he was picking up food from the street

The philanthropist then took the man to the nearest restaurant and bought him food. But as they entered the restaurant, one of the employees stopped the guy. He was about to turn him away, but BI intervened.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The man said that they didn't allow him inside. He added that the reason he is picking up food from the streets is because back at home, there are disputes. Phakathi blessed the man with money and left him feasting at the restaurant.

Phakathi takes a hungry man to a restaurant

Watch the heartwarming Facebook video below:

The video touched netizens

The video captured the hearts of many social media users, with many applauding the philanthropist for his gesture.

@Daphne Neethlingdaphne said:

"I cry every time I watch these clips, may God continue to bless you, so that you can bless the destitute, I hope his family get to see the clip ."

@Ndumi OkaPhikela Sibalikhulu applauded:

"Indeed, you are a walking angel, you can see that he is very hungry. At least he got something to eat."

@Kimberly King prayed:

"I pray he finds a nice place to live, even if it' s a room. No one should sleep outside in Jesus' name, I pray Amen "

@Ronelle Guercio wished him well:

"Wow. You are doing good by blessing these people. May God continue to use you."

@Alfred Smart spread the love:

"Love and kindness ❤️"

BI blesses a boy selling mielies in the street

In another story, Briefly News reported about a boy selling mielies on the street being blessed by BI Phakathi.

The boy came across Phakathi, who asked how much he was selling the mielies for. The boy said it was R10.00 each. Phakathi continued to ask how much the whole bowl of mielies would be. The little man said it was R350. BI gave him more than R800, saying that some of it was for him to carry at school.

Source: Briefly News