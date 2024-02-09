A woman took to social media to showcase what she woke up to from a man who attracted her

The stunner said she gave her cell phone to a guy so he could stop annoying her, but she woke up to him singing to her in the morning through the phone

The lady's content amused people as they flocked to her comment section in laughter while others asked for part two

One man left online users in laughter after singing for a young lady he admires.

A South African man serenaded a young woman in a TikTok video. Image: Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images and @samkynhose/TikTok

Source: UGC

Man sings for a woman on the phone

A video posted by @samkynhose on TikTok has gathered over 193.8K views, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the young lady unveiled her chat with the gentleman. @samkynhose said she gave the young man her number just so the guy could stop bugging her, but the guy had plans of his own as he surprised the stunner with a morning message where he was sinning to her.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady captioned her post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Gave this guy my number yesterday, Nakhona. I just wanted him out of my way sight today I woke up to this."

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by woman's serenade

The man singing amused many online users, as it went viral. People rushed to the comments to express their thoughts while others were left laughing.

His first wife said:

"The way I would fall for him. This is the energy I am looking for in a man."

lindodlamini22 wrote:

"Lol, I know this guy; he drives a Corsa, right?"

Sedi Malai poked fun at the woman, saying:

“Hey Cebs”! Sis this is your soul mate!"

Dimpleseswa added:

"This is true love."

Tholwana commented:

"That’s your man shem."

Woman serenades man at groove, TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported of a one lady who went all-out for a man who seemed unbothered. Online users were in stitches as they watched a TikTok video of a woman who wanted to get a guy's attention.

The video of the young lady got over 19,000 likes. There were nearly 2,000 comments as people shared their opinions about her public performance. A TikTok video posted by @thovhele2 shows the moment a woman picked up the mic to sing for a guy. In the video, the guy stares at her, looking unimpressed as she performs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News