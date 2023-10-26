A woman went viral after singing for a man while out in public, and all eyes were on them at the venue

Many people were in tears as they watched the woman's impromptu performance dedicated to the man

Online users shared their savage opinions about the woman's public display of affection in TikTok video

One lady went all-out for a man who seemed unbothered. Online users were in stitches as they watched a TikTok video of a woman who wanted to get a guy's attention.

A TikTok video of a woman serenading a man at groove and many shared their thoughts. Image: @thovhele2

The video of the young lady got over 19 000 likes. There were close to 2 000 comments as people shared their opinions about her public performance.

Woman sings for man

A TikTok video posted by @thovhele2 shows the moment a woman picked up the mic to sing for a guy. In the video, the guy stares at her, looking unimpressed as she performed.

Watch the video:

SA entertained by woman's serenade

The lady's performance went viral as many people thought he did not look too keen on performance. TikTok users cracked jokes about the awkward serenade moment.

Lerato Onalenna said:

"That stage when you start hating your girlfriend."

Alinah379 commented:

"I've never seen anyone who wishes for a sudden loadshedding as this guy."

sasakopano wrote:

"He will not go with her anymore."

Conny added:

"The disbelief in his eyes."

Ambivert commented:

"Not one guy shouting 'mtshele.'

Couples often go TikTok viral

Online users are always keen to see romantic partners bond. Two lovebirds went viral after wearing matching outfits and doing a synchronised dance while at groove.

Hubby and wife serenade each other

Briefly News previously reported that people were chuffed by the man and wife's romantic display. Many people showered the gorgeous couple with compliments.

A proud couple @tasingo sang together to show their love for each other and shared the video on Twitter. The content creators have a YouTube channel called SA's Greatest Family. The loving couple sang the wife's original song titled Ke Ikgethela Wena (I Choose You).

South Africans love to see happy families and people were charmed by the video of the husband and wife's display of love. People were in awe of the undeniable chemistry between them.

