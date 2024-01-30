South African well-known philanthropist, BI Phakathi surprised a boy selling maize with money

The young man beamed with joy after receiving the cash, thanking Phakathi for his gesture

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding BI Phakathi for his kindness

BI Phakathi blessed boy selling maize with money. Images: @BI Phakathi/ Facebook, @Joshimer Biñas/ Pexels

Source: UGC

A well-known South African philanthropist gave money to a young man selling mielies in the street.

According to the video uploaded by the philanthropist on his Facebook account, the boy is selling the mielies for someone else as his side hustle.

As he was walking in the street, selling the mielies, he came across BI Phakathi, who asked how much one mielies was. The boy responded, saying it was R10. He was carrying a huge bowl with many mielies. If he sells all of them, he would make R350.

Phakathi gives the young man R100, saying he wants only one. But the boy didn't have change. He ran to the shop for one, but unfortunately, he didn't get it. Phakathi called him and gave him R20, telling him he would keep the R10.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The philanthropist further blesses the boy with more money, giving him R900. The boy was over the moon, beaming with happiness.

"Thank you so much, God bless you," - said the young man.

Philanthropist gives money to boy selling mealies

Watch the TikTok touching clip below:

TikTokkers complimented Phakathi for his work

The video garnered over 16k likes, with many applauding the philanthropist for his work.

@Maria Zorina Sarmiento beamed with pride:

"The boy really works hard and he knows the value of money. You can see on his face happiness. ❤️ Thank you for blessing this kid, Mr. Phakathi ❤️

@Sharnababe Hendricks observed:

"What a well-mannered young man God bless you BI ♥️"

@Pearl Andile Ngonyama expressed joy:

"I’m so happy for this child God bless you, BI Phakathi "

@Elizabeth Nomavundo Mekgoe praised Phakathi:

"Well-mannered young man, he's so happy from the bottom of his heart ❤ Blessed are those who give!! thank you, Mr BI, you're really amazing ❤ keep doing great "

BI Phakathi gives cash to Gogo selling chips on the street

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gogo who was filled with emotions after BI Phakathi blessed her with cash.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, @biphakathi1 can be seen approaching the woman selling chips in the street. He gets there and asks for two chips with short money. The elderly woman gave him nonetheless. To her surprise, Phakathi took R200 notes and gave them to her. She was emotional.

Source: Briefly News