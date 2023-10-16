BI Phakathi blessed two young boys with money after learning that they were fans of his generous acts of kindness

The boys said they would use the money to help their mothers, which touched Phakathi's heart

Many netizens thanked Phakathi for his selflessness and kindness and were inspired by the boys' willingness to help their mothers

BI Phakathi has once again melted the hearts of South Africans after blessing two young boys who turned out to be a fan of his generous acts of kindness.

Two boys received money from do-gooder, BI Phakathi. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

A video posted by Phakathi on Facebook shows him approaching the boys and greeting them before asking whether or not they knew who BI Phakathi was.

Young boys use BI Phakathi's kindness to help moms

The boys said they didn't know who he was before Phakathi explained that he was referring to 'the who gives people money on Facebook'. One of the boys recalled the Good Samaritan's viral videos on TikTok and how he helped people who didn't have much.

Phakathi then went on to bless the two boys with several banknotes and formally introduced himself to them.

Phakathi was particularly surprised when one of the boys said he'd use the money to help his mother, and the other said he'd give his mother R400.

Watching the heartwarming clip below:

South Africans inspired by Phakathi's kindness

Many netizens thanked Phakathi for his selflessness and touching interaction with the two boys.

Calvin Godaye wrote:

"Thank you for helping people. Lil dude has a huge heart."

Dawn Markland said:

"Love this gentleman. He's so caring may god bless you xx."

Shamim Kaitesi commented:

"I watched this with a big smile ."

Shirley Ramos Cabaltica replied:

"God bless you."

Margie Butler du Toit replied:

"I just love what you do! And it is one of your big followers! And sometimes you cry and wish you could also do more! Thank you for what you do!"

Partson Rice wrote:

"'Thank you for helping people', brothers with manners, God bless the hand that uplifts others."

BI Phakathi shares twist after plea for financial help

In another story, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi pulled off his most significant act of kindness to date by giving to Twitter users. The do-gooder turned to the public on Twitter for donations, claiming he was in dire need.

The philanthropist's reputation attracted people eager to donate what they could afford. BI Phakathi made sure that anyone who went out of their way to help got a fruitful reward.

The anonymous BI Phakathi rocked South Africa when he announced that he had run out of resources and needed donations. In a Twitter post on 06 October 2023, BI Phakathi revealed that he would be paying back the money he received.

