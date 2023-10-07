South Africa's masked hero, BI Phakathi, known for his acts of kindness, trended on October 4, 2023, after seeking financial assistance

BI Phakathi is well known for his random acts of kindness while he is out and about, but the tides changed on 04 October 2023

The beloved anonymous good samaritan called for donations, and he got a lot of help from Mzansi netizens

BI Phakathi pulled off his biggest act of kindness to date by giving to Twitter users. The do-gooder turned to the public on Twitter for donations, claiming he was in dire need.

BI Phakathi asked for donations and then surprised donors by paying them back. Image: Masego Morulane/Milko

Source: Getty Images

The philanthropist's reputation attracted people eager to donate what they could afford. BI Phakathi made sure that anyone who went out of their way to help got a fruitful reward.

BI Phakathi surprises donors with more money

The anonymous BI Phakathi rocked South Africa when he announced that he had run out of resources and needed donations. In a Twitter post on 06 October 2023, BI Phakathi revealed that he would be paying back the money he received.

How much money did donors receive from BI Phakathi?

Tweeps showed they received money from BI. One gave away R100 and got R3 000 deposited into their account. TimesLIVE reported that some claimed to have received R20 000.

See one of the posts below:

Darryl Robertson said:

"Not all heroes wear capes."

Nina Khanye wrote:

"God bless him more please."

Lyndon Baines commented:

"Na, something ain't right."

Preacherman Professar Muteta added:

"He gives the exact suffering ppl, I support him."

Milly Nkosi gushed:

"God Bless you Mr Phakathi."

Oupa Kgapetsi was amazed:

"He's not broke at all."

James Khakhadzi Phiri was impressed:

"He was just testing the love of people to see if what he does can it be done to him or not."

BI Phakathi makes impact in SA

The good samaritan has been doing good work in South Africa for years. One of his most touching cases is when he took a mother of six to the mall for the first time.

Needy mom's tears flow as BI Phakathi blesses her with cash for baby's birthday

Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi helped one less fortunate mom with the means to do something special for her baby's birthday.

A video posted on Facebook by Mzansi's favourite faceless philanthropist shows him speaking to the mother carrying her child as he asks for a few details to understand how she found herself in her impoverished circumstances.

The mother shared that she often begs for money at the robots with the help of her father-in-law. She also shared that she had no plans for her baby's birthday.

Source: Briefly News