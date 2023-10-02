BI Phakathi posted a video on Facebook in which he gave a man sitting on the side of the road almost R3000

The philanthropist approached the man and found him taking a break from his work of collecting rubbish

He then gave him R2800, and his reaction touched netizens

South Africa's secret philanthropist, BI Phakathi, surprised a man by giving him R2800, which the fellow was not expecting.

The man was sitting on the sidewalk when Phakathi blessed him, leaving South Africans emotional with his reactions.

BI Phakathi gifts madala with R2800 in Facebook reel

BI Phakathi posted a reel on Facebook. In the video, the man walks up to the madala, who was listening to music on his phone. Phakathi approaches him and shares a joke before surprising him with R800. Surprised, the man thanks him, and before his words can fall out of his mouth, Phakathi tells him to hold on for a second.

He goes to his car and returns with R2000 in R100 notes and puts it on the man's lap. The fellow is stunned and asks BI Phakathi if God sent him, to which Phakathi agrees. Watch the reel by clicking on this link.

South Africans touched by video

Netizens familiar with BI Phakathi giving money to strangers were moved by the man's humble gratitude.

Momz Shiba said:

“That was a big surprise.”

Sbusiso six Wavz loved it.

“The humbleness from that man.”

Masum Sheikh blessed Phakathi.

“BI is a very good man.”

Given Chiweshere wrote:

“He even called you his boss before you gave him something, and he was shocked and excited at the same time. The feeling you get after giving is out of this world.”

Regina Takariwa was moved.

“You are God-sent, my brother. May God continue to bless the work of your hands.”

Debrah L Gorni exclaimed:

“I didn’t understand his words, but I did understand their meaning. So thankful. He was so surprised and shocked that this messenger from God would give him money. Love what you do, BI.”

Lungisa Matomela added:

“I wish he could be removed from there and have a better place to stay.”

BI Phakathi gives struggling woman money in video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi surprised a gogo trying to make money to eat.

The lady was charging people a small amount of money to use a weighing scale, and when BI Phakathi saw her, he gave her money. The woman's tearful expression of thanks left South Africans choking.

