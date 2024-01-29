A man took to TikTok to celebrate and appreciate his big brother for his sacrifices

The gentleman revealed that his elder sibling once worked as a security guard to ensure that he acquired a university qualification

Mzansi people clapped for the man, thanking him for stepping up for his little one

A South African man is being celebrated for his grand gesture. Instead of splashing out, the man used the money to pay his younger brother's school fees.

This young man's older brother's incredible act of kindness left people overcome with emotion shares a TikTok video. Image: @njabulosangweni

Source: TikTok

Big brother pays school fees

In a TikTok video shared by @njabulosangweni, the young man revealed that his brother, who once worked as a Magum security guard, sacrificed himself to ensure that @njabulosangweni's fees were paid up. As the video progressed, @njabulosangweni showed how he graduated and now drives the car of his dreams, all thanks to his big brother.

Taking to TikTok, he captioned his post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Big brother who once worked as Magnum security guard and ensured that I got everything to finish my university qualification."

The video has left many online users emotional, reaching over 125.9 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA claps for big bro

User7470952156157 wished the elder brother well, saying:

"God bless the big brother and also strengthen the bond. Don't allow us to come between you."

Kgotatsotau said:

"May we be the generation of sacrificing for our siblings without expecting anything in return for the lord has different paths for all of us."

Ntomby wrote:

"Your post reflects your deepest appreciation brother so wish we can all practise this...fly high mfetu."

MaMsholozi TP commended:

"This trend is so beautiful."

Zandy thanked the older sibling, saying:

"Syabonga big brother to take care of your lil bro, @Sangs Mphathi.'

Jongi simply said:

"Why am I in tears."

Man pays school fees of 31 less fortunate children in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a 31-year-old South African man used his money to pay off the school of 31 less fortunate children.

Unfortunately, education is not free in SA, and many parents struggle to afford to pay. Thanks to angels like this, some children get the blessing of an education.

Source: Briefly News