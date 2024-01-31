South African philanthropist BI Phakathi gave a generous gift of money to three youngsters

The Facebook video shows how emotional and grateful the three younger were after receiving the cash

Phakathi's act of kindness touched the online community as they praised him in the comments section

BI Phakathi blessed three boys in a viral Facebook video where they encountered Mzansi's favourite street philanthropist on their way home.

BI Phakathi helped three kids buy skateboards in a Facebook video. The clip warmed many hearts. Image: BI Phakathi

Phakathi blesses three boys with cash

In a Facebook clip posted by BI Phakathi, the popular social media personality, who has made a name for himself by acting kindly for strangers in need, called upon the three boys while sitting in his car. He asked if they were skaters, and they said "yes."

He began conversing with the younger, inquiring how much a skateboard would cost, to which the older brother responded by saying, "R800."

As the video progressed, Phakathi gave money to the three boys, which they received with gratitude. Phakathi did not stop there, as he continued to provide kids with even more money.

They were highly emotional as they thanked him for his grand gesture.

Online users praise Phakathi for good deed

The social media personality's heart of gold and generous acts of kindness touched many people's hearts as they responded with heartfelt messages.

Maria Zorina Sarmiento said:

"They are so happy and so excited, so grateful, thank you for sharing your blessings Mr. Phakathi."

Philda Cabadiya wished Phakathi well, saying:

"Ncoo may God bless you abundantly with all your heart desires and your family."

Cora Sibanda wrote:

"The joy on their faces especially the youngest one touched my heart. The smiles made my day. They will forever remember this day. Be blessed, my brother."

Liza Egesa commended:

"Thank you, Phakathi. Be blessed. You made those kids so happy, and you put a smile on my face."

Kadijatu Fornah added:

"They are so appreciative and happy indeed. God bless you."

Zenith Suleman simply said:

"We are human before anything... Every time I watch these videos I believe in mankind."

