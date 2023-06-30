BI Phakathi made a young Swati boy's day after gifting him with over R2000

The little boy was carrying wood back to his home when the philanthropist stopped him and started handing him cash

The boy's shock turns to gratitude as Phakathi keeps on giving, touching Mzansi's hearts

South Africa's very own Santa Claus made yet another citizen happy when he handed an unsuspecting young child a bunch of R100 and R200 notes. Image: @biphakathi1

BI Phakati blessed a young man in a viral TikTok video on his way to fetch firewood with R2200, leaving the lad pleased that he encountered Mzansi's favourite street philanthropist.

The popular social media personality, who has made a name for himself by acting kindly for strangers in need, approached the young man returning home from fetching firewood.

Firewood-carrying lad bumps into BI Phakathi

The little boy was trudging under the weight of the firewood when BI Phakathi hailed him from behind.

The boy stopped and turned his head, surprised at the sudden voice.

BI Phakathi asks him if he attends school, and the young man, with a look of confusion, agrees.

BI Phakathi, who has collaborated with corporations to do good deeds, then hand him a crisp R200 note.

The boy expertly balances the firewood with one hand while reaching out with the other to take the money.

He then asks Phakathi who the money is for.

When Phakathi responds that the money is his, his face lights up like a Christmas tree.

While he is still soaking in the stroke of luck, Phakathi continues giving him.

He gives him an R100 note, then another, and three more before he gives him three R200 notes. He then gives him another R200 note, then three more before sealing the surprise with a final R200 note.

He then tells the young man, balancing the firewood on his head without hands, to take the notes Phakathi has blessed him with.

In the video, BI Phakati gave the boy over R2000 in total.

He reminds him to use it wisely for school purposes, high-fives him and tells him that God loves him before leaving the now excited boy off to deliver his wood.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi shows admiration for Phakathi's generosity

Netizens admired the young man's humility and praised BI Phakathi for blessing the boy.

They particularly noted that the young man wanted his surname so that he could bless him.

Mupapa_Makhanya pointed out that he wanted to pray for him in her comment.

"He asked for a surname so that in his secret place of praying, he will pray for him not to praise him."

Lawrence Shilenge commented that it was a very touching moment.

"This young man was raised well."

Wesleymhlanga remarked that BI Phakathi is an inspiration.

"I've been watching your clips for the past three years. You're making such a difference in the South African community."

Ma Bee Mabannda laughingly said she would have gotten a hiding from her mom!

"My mom would have moered me if I came back with this kind of cash home."

Monte estate said that the video was very touching.

"The first thing he says is 'God!'. Very cheerful young man."

