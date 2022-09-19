BI Phakathi came across a young man walking far with a heavy bag filled with ice and decided to make him smile

While Bi struggled to communicate with the boy a he was not from SA, his facial expressions spoke volumes

Mzansi peeps thanked BI for showing the boy love and for taking the time to get to know him despite the language barrier

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi made a young man’s day when he gave him a bunch of cash. Seeing another selfless act of kindness from BI had people rejoicing.

BI Phakathi gave this young man some money and despite them not being able to talk due to a language barrier, the gratitude was felt. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI is a walking angel in Mzansi who blesses those less fortunate and gives them hope. BI knew he needed to brighten his day by seeing a young man carrying ice.

Taking to his official Facebook page, BI shared a clip showing his encounter with a young man whose English was not all that great. Not being able to communicate with the boy, BI just handed him some cash, and his facial expression said it all.

The boy lit up and asked multiple times if the money was for him. BI got out of the car and hugged him, sending him on his way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Ice boy is Not Believing This is Happening to Him.”

Mzansi citizen’s hearts were warmed by the short but touching clip

The boy's smile left many beaming. Seeing the young man feel such a sense of pride and gratitude filled many hearts. People once again thanked BI for his generosity.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Jade Rivero said:

“This lil boy is so beautiful his eyes light up beautiful smile… got blessed by a blessed humble giving man ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Banny Ndlovu said:

“Not even a language barrier can separate BI for the love he has for human beings. My Brother you're a Star.”

Jabulani Ndlovu said:

“Shout out to my brother BI. There are plenty of languages in Mozambique other than Shangaan, that's why he doesn't understand you. I bet he is not fluent in Shangaan. Thank you for communicating in Shangaan, it makes me feel proud as a follower of your work.”

Julie Khan said:

“May God continue to bless you and keep you safe ❤u are doing a wonderful job. I wish that people in Trinidad could do the same. I have so much if rich people in Trinidad and they are not helping no one and it have some really poor people that need help.”

Wilson Kondowe said:

“An angel in a human form. May God bless you always.”

BI Phakathi blesses well-spoken man who had given up on life after possessed by evil spirits after school

In other Bi news, Briefly News reported that on his never-ending quest to uplift those in need, faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi came across a scruffy man who surprised him with his eloquence.

During their conversation in a video, the man, identified as Vulindlela Ntiwane, details that he broke his leg on a Friday night after being hit by a car when he found himself walking over the yellow line of the road when he had had one too many drinks.

Phakathi could not help but compliment the man's articulateness and said he liked the way he spoke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News