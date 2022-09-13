A video of BI Phakathi’s encounter with a scruffy yet well-spoken man has been doing the rounds online

In the footage, Vulindlela Ntiwane discloses that life got tough for him after school as he became possessed by evil spirits

Phakathi compliments the man’s eloquence and prays for him before blessing him with some money for food

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

On his never-ending quest to uplift those in need, faceless philanthropist, BI Phakathi recently came across a scruffy man who surprised him with his eloquence.

A scruffy-looking man amazed BI Phakathi as soon as he opened his mouth to speak. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

During their conversation in a video, the man, identified as Vulindlela Ntiwane, details that he broke his leg on a Friday night after being hit by a car when he found himself walking over the yellow line of the road when he had had one too many drinks.

Phakathi could not help but compliment the man's articulateness and said he liked the way he spoke.

Vulindlela goes on to explain that after finishing school, life got tough for him as he became possessed by evil spirits which turned people against him.

Phakathi proceeds to share some motivational words and prayer with the man before giving a couple of banknotes. A grateful Vulindlela promises that he will use the money wisely as he thanks Phakathi.

Mzansi peeps were moved by the beautiful moment and responded with heartfelt words on Facebook.

Francois Lottering commented:

“So sad indeed and I must say the man has an awesome voice, should be a radio voice. I pray he gets someplace in life again where he gets his dignity back. Respect man.”

Rose Letlape shared:

“A perfect example to never judge a book by its cover. He must have been very intelligent at school, just a pity.”

Solomon Modisa wrote:

“In South Africa, English is a measure of success, if you speak bush English, no matter how great you are you'll never be respected, we, the rural 'kids' are in trouble .”

Alison Jones responded:

“Aww bless him he broke his foot and has it in cement ?? He's really in a bad way hope he gets the help & support he truly deserves bless you BI xx.”

Mboh Christine replied:

“He is so eloquent. So sad he can't make use of his intelligence and wonderful voice.”

Peace Ntini said:

“Mental health is real, probably needs support to check into a facility we may regain the life of a dynamite.”

Hungry gogo blessed with groceries and money by faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi

In another story, Briefly News reported that a grateful gogo could not stop singing the praises of faceless philanthropist, BI Phakathi when he showered her with unexpected blessings on her way home.

A video shared by Phakathi shows the frail old lady walking with her walking stick as he approaches and greets her in a friendly manner.

He inquires where she is coming from to which the gogo Radebe shares that she had left in the early morning to look for pig feed and is now starving from hunger.

The do-gooder then proceeds to hand over several packages of groceries including maize meal, rice, and vegetables which the old lady receives with never-ending gratitude. She also shares that cattle have ruined her vegetable garden at home which she depends on for food.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News