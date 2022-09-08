Lucas Mapheto is a young man who is physically disabled, however, it did not stop him from following his passion

Briefly News shared Lucas’ story on Facebook, showing off how he creates his gorgeous works of art with his mouth

The people of Mzansi were blown away by the young man’s story and praised him in the comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An inspiring young man by the name of Lucas Mapheto is a phenomenal artist despite his disability and never having had any formal education. His perseverance and dedication have inspired many.

Lucas Mapheto is an inspiring artist who draws using only his mouth. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

We are often our own biggest obstacle holding us back from achieving greatness. Stories like Lucas’ remind us that we are capable of anything if we just believe in ourselves.

One of Lucas’ closest friends got in contact with Briefly News and asked us to share his inspiring story, so we did just that.

Lucas is a 17-year-old disabled artist who uses his mouth to create amazing artwork. He has never attended school but found an outlet in art despite having very limited mobility. A true inspiration!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Art is the only thing that helps me keep my mind clear so I don’t overthink about my situation,” he says.

The people of Mzansi clap for the young and inspiring artist

Seeing the young man make incredible art with only his mouth had many taking a minute to stop and think about their own potential. Many took to the comment section to commend Lucas on persevering and following his passion despite his limitations.

Take a look at some of the touching comments:

Tendah Dinotshe said:

“Not disabled but living with a disability. Because he’s able to use his mouth to draw or do anything.”

Zama Matoti said:

“God bless you mfowethu, a lot of people who have both hands can't do what you do. May God continue to bless you and your work brother man.”

Melenice Jordan said:

“Truly a gift from God I respect him for using the gift that our Lord and savior Jesus Christ gave him.”

Matshidiso Menorah Mompati said:

“Wow that's great what a talent. May he continue doing this great work, believing in himself and having Faith. This will be pleasing God, and God will increase and elevate him through what he’s doing❤️”

Inspiring woman who lost hands to grenade as a child bags PhD, motivates others as disability activist

In related news, Briefly News reported that a brilliant woman from Rajasthan in India isn’t allowing her disability to get the better of her and is slaying in every area of her life, despite the tragedy that led her to lose her hands and damage both of her legs.

At the age of 13, Malvika Iyer accidentally picked up a grenade, which blew her hands off and led to severe leg injuries, with the woman barely escaping with her life.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Women Power Africa noted that the woman was bedridden for two years after the incident and needed to undergo several surgeries over a two-year period while enduring a tremendous amount of pain.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News