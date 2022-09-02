One man openly let the people on social media know that he gives his woman money to pay bills as she apparently earns peanuts

The man shared his situation after one woman asked the question on Twitter, and he is all for helping where he can

Some feel the man needs to check himself and his lady’s bank account because he could be getting played

Finances are a tricky thing when you and your significant other moves in together. However, one man claims it shouldn’t be difficult. In his case, she doesn't earn a lot of money, or so he believes, so he pays all of the bills.

Many many moons ago the man was generally the breadwinner and finances were not the concern of a woman… but not anymore. While at least in most cases.

A woman asked on social media how some couples handle their finances and one man answered truthfully. Twitter user @_ProjectMbappe openly said that he takes full responsibility for the bills.

Our guy claims that his woman earns “ice blocks” so he does not expect her to cover any of the expenses. While he does not question her earnings, he is not worried about giving her money to pay bills.

“I give her the money and she does all the paying, apparently she gets paid with Ice Blocks at her job by the time she gets home they have melted so I’ve never seen her income.”

Social media users share their opinions on the matter

While some totally get where the man is coming from as they too are in similar situations, others feel the man needs to get a look at the woman’s payslip, lol.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@nonitheotiginal said:

“Yohhh so she doesn’t buy dinner, a pillowcase, nothing?”

@Kiing_Rah said:

“Lol, but if roles were reversed, the whole of Twitter would know about this man.”

@BonoloMoo said:

“This is very true sir. I am in a similar situation; we are glad to have caring men like you though.”

@Orionxluna_ said:

“It's true. I'm one of the ice blocks.”

@UnclePPodcast said:

Mzansi discusses why black men have to pay bills and do favours to earn love: “Love needs money”

In related news, Briefly News reported that @coach_lauram (Laura) on Twitter shared a post about the struggles of forming a relationship as a black man. Laura stated that black men deserve to be able to find love that doesn't require favours and bills being paid prior to the start of the relationship.

The self-proclaimed black men's advocate's tweet gained a whopping 8 600 likes on the bluebird app as social media users took the time out to debate whether or not this is true.

Peeps from all over the world stepped in to discuss why black men seemingly have to prove their worth before entering a relationship.

