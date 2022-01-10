A Twitter user stated that black men should be able to find love without having to pay bills or do favours first

The tweet opened a discussion about black men in relationships and why they have to do everything in their power to get into and maintain a relationship

The post gained likes in the thousands from peeps across the globe who are discussing black men in relationships

@coach_lauram (Laura) on Twitter shared a post about the struggles of forming a relationship as a black man. Laura stated that black men deserve to be able to find love that doesn't require favours and bills being paid prior to the start of the relationship.

The self-proclaimed black men's advocate's tweet gained a whopping 8 600 likes on the bluebird app as social media users took the time out to debate whether or not this is true.

Peeps are discussing why black men seemingly need to jump through hoops in order to be successful in love. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Peeps from all over the world stepped in to discuss why black men seemingly have to prove their worth before entering a relationship. Check the viral post out below:

Social media users discuss why black men need to prove their worth

@CoolCat89010242 believes:

"Love needs money, let's face it."

@Mampinga_M shared:

"Especially in this day and age. 50/50 less go!"

@jonze_boy responded with:

"A girlfriend that depends solely on a man's money isn't worthy of anything called love because it's a basic responsibility to take care of yourself as an adult. If you're not working and can't properly take care of yourself go and hustle harder."

@chiefstelox shared:

"To be honest I'm exhausted of having to keep putting out money."

@EunicentiaMotu tweeted:

"Black women deserve a love that doesn’t require them to suffer and be strong first."

@KatsoKed added:

"Black men just deserve love period. We never want too much."

