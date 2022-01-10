A young woman has taken to her social media to share some unsolicited relationship advice with her female counterparts

In a Twitter post, @Zickiie_S advised women to tattoo their man’s name on their chests when they get the chance

The social media post has been met with several funny comments and reactions from users who are not in agreement

A social media user @Zickiie_S has put forth an interesting proposal to her fellow female followers by suggesting that they tattoo their men's names on their chests.

A woman @Zickiie_S took to Twitter to tell ladies to tattoo their partner's names on their chest. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

The woman offered the eyebrow raising relationship advice in a tweet recently which reads:

“When you get a chance, tattoo your man's name on your chest.”

The tweet has over 2 600 likes and has a lot of peeps’ attention with many sharing their views on why they wouldn’t dare attempt to this particular declaration of their love.

Here are some users’ interesting reactions to the post:

@KganyagoMantwa commented:

“The only man I am putting on my chest is my son because boyfriends can disappoint you.”

@mpdo_01 replied:

“Do not mutilate your body. He knows you love her and that's enough.”

@MakaLondeka commented:

“This trend can pass.”

@MondliEmmanuel3 replied:

“Angeke never I prefer to write Jehovah witness.”

@khanyisileMah wrote:

“First, I need to get a man.”

@elihlentando2 reacted:

“Angeke mina (I wouldn’t).”

@phiwo_mzizi said:

“Funeka kqala ndibe ne life cover (I need to have life cover).”

