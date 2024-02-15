South Africa's well-known social media influencer, Dineo Moloisane, had an unexpected Valentine's gift

In a video making rounds on TikTok, she can be seen destroying the presents with anger

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling sorry for her and some feeling envious

A woman destroyed Valentine's gifts from her ex-lover.

Social media influencer, Dineo Moloisane destroyed her Valentine's Day gift from her xe lover.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the moment. The video has been making rounds on social media. One TikTokker, @izidabazabantu, posted it on their account.

In the clip, Dineo is seen destroying flowers, a cake and chocolates that her ex gifted her for the special day. She is heard cursing as she is doing the destroying.

The ex, reported to be Yvonne, also packed a letter with the gift, wishing Dineo a happy V-Day.

"I will always love you, from your ex."

It is unclear whether the two were in a romantic relationship or why their relationship went south.

Ex buys lady V-Day gifts

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers felt envious

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation and some wishing they had an ex like the one Dineo has to give them something on V-Day.

@Thusi Mphahlele commented:

"Shame she’s hurt. "

@Tsaks cried:

"The problem is she was supposed to give us Valentine’s Day content "

@Ms Koopsiie shared:

"But she’s gonna have to clean that up "

@posh.kgadie said:

"@posh.kgadie: Mme yv just wanted to put the final nail on the coffin here “from your ex” she really wanted to finish her"

@Nnocy Pertunia felt for Dineo:

"From your ex Eish "

@_Fancy09_ thought:

"They will definitely get back together "

@ felt envious:

"That time, I didn’t get a thing."

Man buys baby mama huggies for Valentine's Day

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who got his bae baby stuff for Valentine's Day.

In a video posted by @queenladie23, A white delivery van is seen parked outside her house. One would wonder what it came to deliver on a Valentine's Day out of all days. Well, it wasn't long enough until the lady showed a bunch of baby stuff, including Huggies, that were dropped off at her place by the van. Netizens laughed.

