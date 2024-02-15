A woman on Twitter needed to do her job on Valentine's Day and used the special day to her advantage

The lady shared a Twitter post posing next to Mazda 2 and claimed that she got a big spoil on the romantic day

Some netizens thought it was cute to see the woman happily pose next to her present from her supposed partner

A woman made a post for Valentine's Day. The lady, who turned out to be an employee at a dealership, was posing next to a brand-new car.

A car saleswoman advertised on Valentine's Day by pretending to have received a car. Image: @thaboew_zikhali

Online users called out the post when they realised she was trying to market for her dealership. People crack jokes about her.

Car saleswoman makes big claims on Valentine's

In a Twitter post, a woman @thaboew_zikhali claimed she got a new car on Valentine's Day. In a post, she wrote that her man surprised her with a brand-new vehicle.

Read the post below:

SA calls out woman for fake post

Many people wrote that they were convinced until they realised she was selling a car. Netizens commented on the video, making jokes about her.

Read the comments:

@Ratos_ratu applauded:

"You've won valentines day!"

@yangainkosiii added:

"That was smart. Sell wena girl."

Some were not impressed:

@SFeldss56990 wrote:

"Stop deceiving people with your fake post."

@MissVuyii added:

"I don’t know babes. It’s giving 'unamanga.'"

@leelonosnitch argued:

"Guys don’t be dense. She isn’t lying she’s joking. There’s a difference. But on top of that if you know she sells cars it’s just great marketing."

@DisekoThabiso pointed out:

"So you work in the same dealership? anyway Congratulations."

