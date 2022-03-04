February proved to be a positive month for South Africa's motor industry thanks to improved new car sales and exports despite it being a shorter month, resulting in less business trading days

The total number of reported industry sales was 44 229 vehicles with Toyota boasting five models among the top 10 best-selling vehicles in February

Volkswagen, Suzuki, Isuzu and Renault were the other manufacturers to have models feature in the top 10 as value-for-money hatchbacks dominated the list

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Despite February having only 20 trading days, the South African motor industry boasted new vehicle sales and export numbers last seen in March 2021. That was the month before President Cyril Ramphosa instituted a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South African consumers showed resilience despite a high fuel price and increased interest rates. Looking closely at the data for February 2022, the aggregate domestic new vehicle sales were 44 229 units. This is an increase of 6860 units from the 37 369 vehicles sold in February 2021.

The Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Polo Vivo were the top two best-selling passenger cars in Mzansi. Image: MotorPress and Quickpic

Source: UGC

Export sales, encouragingly, also recorded an increase of 3590 units to 32 867 units in February, the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) says.

In terms of which carmakers grabbed the most market share, Japanese brand Toyota dominated in February with no less than 30.4%, its largest market share to date, Toyota says.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The brand's total sales were 13 458 units, the Hilux was the best-selling vehicle with 3503 units while the Hiace Ses’fikile continued its sales prowess as the country’s favourite people mover with 1438 units sold. Other notable sales runners-up for the month were Corolla Cross with 1 693 units and Starlet with 1 607, while the Fortuner made a welcome return to four-digit figures with 1101.

Here's a list of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in South Africa last month:

1. Toyota Hilux

2. Toyota Corolla Cross

3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo

4. Toyota Starlet

5. Toyota Hi-Ace

6. Isuzu D-Max

7. Suzuki Swift

8. Volkswagen Polo

9. Toyota Fortuner

10. Renault Kwid

Bite-size Mercedes 'G-Wagon' spotted in London fools car spotters

A Suzuki Jimny sporting a Brabus kit that was spotted in London, could've easily been mistaken for a mini G-Wagon, reports Briefly News. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon has cult status around the world, however, this smaller version is a Japanese SUV called the Suzuki Jimny.

The reason this special Jimny went viral is mainly due to its awesome exterior styling cues which include Brabus decals, AMG wheels, side exhausts (like the G63), V8 Biturbo badges (the Jimny has a 1,5-litre turbo engine), and similar-looking door handles.

Source: Briefly News